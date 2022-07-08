LOVELL, Maine — On Sunday, July 17, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., the Lovell Historical Society will be presenting a special summer event.
During the day, dealers will be on hand displaying antiques, jewelry, paintings, bird houses, and more. At 11 a.m., there will be a live auction conducted by Barry Gilman. Just Be-Cause, a musical group celebrating original Americana songs, will begin performing around noon. There will be grilled foods, sandwiches, beverage and dessert items, including ice cream, available.
Currently, the items to be auctioned include: a fully restored 1941 Old Town 18-foot Guide Canoe; 100 gallons of heating oil from B & L Oil and Propane; steamboat cruise for four on Kezar Lake (refreshments included); dinner for four at the Lodge at Pleasant Point; “The Vault,” a limited edition Sunday Riley Skincare Kit ; two tickets to Ebenezer’s sold-out Belgium Beer Dinner on Aug. 25; dinner for four at Oxford House Inn; a cord of seasoned firewood from Khiel Firewood; antique quilted coverlet with two pillow shams; golf (includes cart) for four at Bridgton Highlands Country Club.
Also, a signed and numbered first edition of Joseph D. Bates Jr.’s 1966 “Streamer Fly Tying & Fishing”; historic tour of Kezar Lake for four (includes refreshments and limited-edition map); dinner for four at Severance Lodge Club; Kezar Lake Marina’s day rental of a pontoon boat (includes full tank of gas); pair of WWI folding candle lanterns; Harvest Gold’s sterling silver “Saco River” bracelet; decorative “Bears” sign bracket by Rod Iron Designs; and 12 “Kezar Lake” stemless wineglasses with Craft Artisan Baking Co. refreshments.
If you are unable to attend and would like to bid on an item, just let the Society know. They will find someone to bid for you, with a “not to exceed” limit.
Finally, there are five $200 gift certificates for local businesses being raffled. These have been generously donated by: Center Lovell Market, The Common Loon, Lovell Hardware, Old Saco Inn and Thurston’s Garage. A book of tickets is priced at $5 for six tickets or $1 per ticket. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase the day of the event and the drawing will be held at 2 p.m.
