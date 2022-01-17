LOVELL, Maine — A group called Our Eden Association is hoping Lovell property owners will hit the pause button on solar development after a massive project was proposed in town.
Walden Solar Maine III is seeking a conditional use permit for an 180-acre, 35-megawatt project located off Shave Hill Road in Lovell. The transmission line would run south across Main Street/Route 5 before interconnecting at a substation in Sweden. The project life is estimated to be 40 years.
Walden Solar is a subsidiary of Walden Renewables Development LLC of Portsmouth and New York City. It has pursued the Lovell project since 2019. But it has encountered fierce resistance from townspeople who feel a huge solar array would scar the pristine views on Christian Hill.
Selectmen are set to hold a public hearing today on enacting a moratorium on huge solar farms. A town vote on the moratorium itself likely will be held Jan. 25.
On Jan. 10, Walden co-founder and chief development officer Jack Kenworthy and consultant Dale Knapp of Biodiversity Research Institute in Portland, Maine, traveled to the Sun to tout the economic and environmental benefits of the solar project, such as paying out $8.8 million in taxes and powering 10,000 Maine homes.
It would reduce the amount of carbon in the air, by displacing fossil fuels, equal to the amount of carbon 54,000 acres of mature forest would sequester.
Last Thursday, Christopher P. O’Neil of O’Neil Policy Consultants Inc. of Portland, Maine, who is Eden’s government relations consultant, and Eden board member Tom McLaughlin spoke to the Sun rebutting the arguments Walden made previously.
“All my client wants is for Lovell to call time out and deal with a new kind of land use in an orderly way,” said O’Neil. “The time out would obviously be a moratorium.”
If the moratorium is approved, applications for solar farms would be paused for 180 days, giving the town time to come up with an ordinance. State law would allow the town to renew it for another 180 days.
Kenworthy had said Walden was creating a new website called lovellsolar.com “for people to be able to get access to real project information. We’d love people to go there and check it out,” he said.
A group of Walden’s critics created their own website, letlovelldecide.org and the afirementioned non-profit, Our Eden.
Our Eden claims the Walden solar project “is too big for Lovell and has no direct benefit for Lovell homeowners, other than the few who are under lease agreements.”
The residents say the project would “permanently desecrate over 170 acres of pristine forest and wetlands by clear-cutting over 10,000 mature trees for at least the next 40 years; endanger wildlife, compromise historic scenic views and have potentially catastrophic environmental impacts to Kezar Lake; and likely be sold to a third party as soon as it is completed.”
O’Neil questioned the project’s supposed environmental benefits, calling it speculation on the part of Walden. He said the project won’t generate enough power to make a dent in electric bills and likened the impact to “a grain of sand on the beach.”
He also said the town may want to enact stricter solar decommissioning standards than the state.
Walden says there will be no measurable impact on property values. But O’Neil said the project would hurt abutters’ property values and even Lovell property owners in general if the character of the town is altered negatively.
“I haven’t heard anybody (at Eden) articulate a belief or a position that solar energy is bad,” said O’Neil. “All they’re saying is, there’s a potential for that industry, to come to their quiet, idyllic rural community and unequivocally alter the character of that town. It’s about much more than a view or a few views.”
While Kenworthy said it wrong to say Lovell did not have any solar regulation before the project, Lovell resident Tom McLaughlin said Walden did catch the town off guard. “Right now, we’re kind of caught with our pants down and Walden is taking advantage of that” said McLaughlin, speaking to the Sun by phone last Thursday.
O’Neil and McLaughlin both said there are concerns about how he project will impact deer habitat.
McLaughlin said the project would be better proposed in an industrial zone.
Kenworthy said after doing nothing to address solar, for the town to call for a moratorium now is “highly improper.”
O’Neil said calling for a moratorium is legitimate because the planning board has not deemed the application to be complete. The board has had the application since October, he said.
“What we’re talking about now is a development more than twice the size of the Maine Mall, which has 112 stores,” said O’Neil. “To think that the citizens of Lovell would want to call time out to try to figure out a rational way to put 200 stores in town wouldn’t be unfathomable.”
He says it’s legitimate for town volunteer boards to take their time deciding if an application is complete. “My client bristles a little bit when a developer on the scale of a couple hundred retail stores comes in and says ‘I want it and I want it now,’” said O’Neil. “These volunteers are just trying to do the best thing for the community.”
Another point of departure: Walden believes the array is similar to a telecommunications facility while Eden says it most closely resembles a manufacturing facility, which McLaughlin says would have more strings attached.
“My client ultimately thinks that the classification is manufacturing or telecommunications, is, is flat out the wrong tool for the job,” said O’Neil.
Knapp said Southern Maine Planning Development Corp. agrees with Walden that its best fit is telecommunications. He added that it could be approved under either telecommunications or manufacturing with a conditional use permit.
If Walden goes on to get Maine Department of Environmental Protection approval and the conditional use permit from the planning board in a reasonable period of time, construction could start in 2023 and be finished by 2024.
Meanwhile, Eden hopes voters will support the moratorium.
“Ultimately, the overarching concern is that the quiet, rural character that is enshrined in Lovell’s comprehensive plan gets preserved,” said O’Neil.
“There’s probably 100 ways from Sunday to do solar in Lovell and still protect the town’s character.”
