lopez

Self storage operator Mark Lopez (right) and attorney Gordon Smith are shown with board member Jane Williams (left) at the Zoning Board of Appeals hearing at Lovell Town Hall Oct. 20 (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)

LOVELL, Maine — The Lovell Zoning Board on Oct. 20 unanimously upheld the town code officer’s denial of a proposed expansion of a self-storage facility on Main Street at the intersection with West Lovell Road. Board chair Michael Burke and board members Mark Tripp, Susie Mosca and Jane Williams were accompanied by town attorney Philip Saucier of Burnstein Shur of Portland, Maine.

Also in attendance was Lovell Code Enforcement Officer Alan Broyer, who denied the application in a letter dated July 28.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.