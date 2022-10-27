LOVELL, Maine — The Lovell Zoning Board on Oct. 20 unanimously upheld the town code officer’s denial of a proposed expansion of a self-storage facility on Main Street at the intersection with West Lovell Road. Board chair Michael Burke and board members Mark Tripp, Susie Mosca and Jane Williams were accompanied by town attorney Philip Saucier of Burnstein Shur of Portland, Maine.
Also in attendance was Lovell Code Enforcement Officer Alan Broyer, who denied the application in a letter dated July 28.
The appellant was Mark Lopez, doing business as Bridgton Investment LLC. He was represented by attorney Gordon Smith of Verrill Law Firm of Portland.
Approximately 25 people attended the meeting, held at the Lovell Town Hall and lasting just over an hour.
Lopez had asked the board to reverse the decision of the code enforcement officer, claiming the denial “was based on a misinterpretation of the ordinance.”
The conditional use application was filed by Terradyn Consultants of New Gloucester and Portland on behalf of Bridgton Investment LLC on Jan. 12.
It says Lopez, d/b/a Bridgton LLC, was approved by the planning board in October of last year to build three self-storage buildings that are 18,100 square feet and the company would like to build six more self-storage buildings totaling 29,000 square feet.
“When completed, the project will include a total of nine buildings (48,000 square feet), approximately 2.57 acres of impervious area; and approximately 4.06 acres of total developed area,” the application stated.
Broyer denied the application on July 28 because he said voters in March changed the ordinance after deliberations on a proposed large solar array in town which led to changes in the permitted use table.
Prior to the vote, the planning board had to consider uses that were not explicitly listed in the table but were similar to those that were. Article 18 asked voters to remove the “similar to” rule. So if a proposal isn’t specifically allowed in the ordinance/table or under a condition like a special exception, it would be prohibited.
According to Town Clerk Letitia Genest, the vote was 150-9.
Broyer said Lopez told the planning board his self-storage units fit the ordinance as a warehouse. But because of the town vote, the “similar to” rule no longer applied.
“It is my determination that a self-storage facility is not a warehouse,” said Broyer, adding that Lopez could appeal.
Lopez told the Sun prior to the ordinance change, the storage facility “clearly” fell under warehouse and the first phase was approved. He said it should still be considered a warehouse because a synonym for warehouse is storage. The units would be the same as the units at Lakes Region Safe Storage in Fryeburg.
“The reality is there are things that could go on that lot that are a lot less desirable,” said Lopez. “I could do chemical storage. That’s allowed there.” He said people are champing at the bit to have access to storage units.
“We are getting calls every day at the Bridgton office,” he said.
Smith spoke about the definition in Webster’s Dictionary of a warehouse. Burke countered that a warehouse generally under Webster’s definition holds merchandise to be then sold while self-storage units hold one’s belongings.
Key to the interpretation, he said, was the placement in the permitted use table of a comma after the word warehouse, followed by the word “distribution.”
Clearly, he argued, self-storage is not a distribution facility.
Key to the deliberations was whether a self-storage facility is a permitted use under the town’s amended zoning table.
Lopez argued that warehouses are permitted and that a self-storage facility meets the definition of a warehouse and therefore should be permitted; however, the board unanimously ruled otherwise.
Speaking from the audience was Paul Denis of Our Eden Association, a group formed last year to fight the solar array proposed by Walden Renewables, who argued that a self-storage facility did not meet the definition of a warehouse and therefore the expansion should not be permitted and that the code enforcement officer had acted correctly.
His view was unanimously backed by board members and the meeting was adjourned at 7:35 p.m.
Lopez told the Sun on Oct. 27 that he would not appeal the decision as he said the people of Lovell had made their voices heard “loud and clear.”
The day after the ruling, he submitted what he said was a new application to the planning board to build an 8,000-square-foot warehouse on the site.
“I had a client already whom I was looking to locate a warehouse for in Bridgton, but now since I already have the land there in Lovell I might as well as put it there. There is great demand for such a facility,” said Lopez.
“It’s too bad that Lovell does not now allow self-storage because my facility in Bridgton generates $20,000 in property taxes each year with no impact on municipal services.”
