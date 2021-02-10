CONWAY — Stephen O’Farrell, 38, and Greg Vander Veer, 40, proprietors of The Christmas Loft and adjacent Tricks & Treats shop are creative, caring and fun.
It’s part of what makes their marriage and relationship work, sharing a life and business outlook that accentuates the positive.
The rest? Just knowing that they both never want to live their lives apart from one another.
Which makes for a pretty good pairing.
“We met in a bar in New York City in 2010, the Eastern Bloc — it’s gone now and quite transformed but it was a well-known gay bar,” Stephen, who hails from Ireland, related in a recent joint interview.
“It was pretty immediate: we clicked right away,” said Greg.
“We went on a few dates, and it was a great romance form the beginning,” added Stephen.
“(Because of economics), New York kind of forces you to live together sooner than you might otherwise — and within a year we were living together,” Greg continued.
They had separate careers — Stephen had just gotten his green card (permament residency card) five months earlier and had been working as a bartender and then put his writing skills to good use by working in the development department for Carnegie Hall (he had been a journalist, doing editing research in Ireland as well as freelance writing for design and architecture magazines in London prior to coming to the United States).
Greg was a documentary filmmaker with his own production company.
Stephen obtained his American citizenship in 2015.
In 2016, they made the decision to leave the Big Apple to come to New Hampshire to take over Greg’s parents’ company, The Christmas Loft.
Ronnie and Richard Vander Veer had founded the novelty store in Jay, Vt., in 1980.
“They had a loft in the country store they had started in the mid-1970s, and my mom decorated it for the holiday season. It grew from there,” said Greg.
The North Conway store opened in 1984, originally located in the building next door — now home to Tricks & Treats that opened in 2019.
Greg’s parents designed and built the North Conway flagship store that is currently home to the Christmas Loft in 1995. “This was the crown jewel of everything they had envisioned,” said Greg.
The company once operated seven stores in New England. Upon retiring, they sold off several in recent years and now Stephen and Greg operate two: one in Woodstock and the North Conway store along with Tricks & Treats.
Greg and Stephen say they were happy to move from New York City to relocate to North Conway to run The Christmas Loft.
“We really didn’t want to see this special business come to an end, and I think my parents are thrilled that we wanted to keep it alive,” said Greg.
They had added to the business’ sales through an active online operation.
They were married in North Conway at the Cranmore Inn in 2018.
“We did a very casual little wedding at the inn, which is owned by our friends, Christopher Bellis and Eddie Bennett,” said Greg. “We called Leah Mason as the officiant and said we wanted to get married this Friday — so we did it very quickly, very informally, with our friends. Stephen’s family is in Ireland, so we just thought let’s have a tiny wedding.”
Asked why they decided it was time to tie the knot, both replied that it was important to officially recognize their commitment to one another.
“We had been together for eight years at that point. I just thought, we owned a house together, and we were knee-deep in work together — and what if God forbid something happened to one of us? Organizing a big wedding just seemed like a big hassle — why not get married so if something happens to us we can take care of one another,” Stephen said.
Added Greg, “I know that’s not a very romantic answer — and to me I never had a strong feeling about marriage. But I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with him, and we were already committed to one another, and marriage was just part of that.”
New Hampshire legalized same-sex marriage in 2009, making it the fifth state in the nation to do so, having recogzied civil unions a year prior to that.
Stephen (who came out when he was in Ireland at age 15 ) and Greg (who was 25 when he told his parents) say their families were thrilled when they got married and are very loving and supportive of them.
They said they have been warmly received by the Mount Washington Valley, and have been happy to get involved in local Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce and White Mountain Independents activities, with Greg serving on the boards of White Mountain Pride and the Valley Independents.
Asked what they feel is key to their success as life partners, they both immediatley said a shared sense of humor. And respect.
“I try to be philosophical in seeing that life is short, and in some ways you are responsible for each other’s happiness so you have to be careful not to take each other for granted,” said Stephen.
“It’s strange,” interjected Greg, “how so many things in life are about timing, and being somewhere at the right time. I often think — if I had not been sitting there in that bar that night ….”
And then, there’s that knowing when you know — a magic it seems to all successful pairings.
As Stephen said, “We had both done some traveling (when we first met) and were a bit older. So when the right one came along …”
Holiday spirit, all the year-round.
For more, go to christmasloft.com.
