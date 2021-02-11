CONWAY — Who would marry a man whose idea of a honeymoon is to cross-country ski in subzero temperatures in the wilds of Maine? Fortunately for Dave Greenslit, Paula Brown would, and did.
Dave retired from the Worcester Telegram, where he had served as a reporter, sports editor and copy editor for 30 years, at age 60. Paula was enrolled in nursing courses for her second career when they met on an AMC hike in 2013.
“He was one of the co-leaders on the trip,” said Paula this week from their Center Conway home prior to heading to work for Northern Human Services in Conway.
“We started hiking together as friends and got to know each other — and then, we fell in love," Paula said. "I remember thinking, ‘God, he’s too old, how can this work?” But we are both active, and love the outdoors. We do everything together."
She had lived in Ipswich, Mass., for 20 years prior to meeting Dave. After they began dating, she moved to Worcester to be with him.
“To move from Ipswich to Worcester? My friends thought I was nuts, that I must really love him,” said Paula, adding, “I told him my five-year plan was to move to the Mount Washington Valley, and he agreed with that. So, we moved here 2 1/2 years ago and love it."
Dave proposed July 5, 2014, a year after they had met — on a hike. They were staying at the AMC’s Highland Center. And then were married exactly six months later.
Dave, now 70, and Paula (turning 60 on Valentine’s Day), were wed Jan. 5, 2015, at Gorman Chairback Lodge, one of three lodges with cabins owned by the Appalachian Mountain Club in the 100-Mile Wilderness in Maine.
To get there, they had to ski about 7 miles from AMC's winter parking lot. The site is so remote the township does not have a name. Their marriage certificate says they were married in T7R9 NWP.
“The ceremony could not have been more simple. AMC staffer Casey Mealey, who is a notary public, performed the service, with two other staffers, Rich McCaffery and Chantale Garone, serving as witnesses," said Dave. "Rich was the trail groomer, prompting Paula to crack that there were two grooms at the wedding," he added.
Mealey’s words struck a nice chord, they said.
“Today you skied here as individuals and tomorrow when you don your skis you will leave as husband and wife, intertwining your lives, expanding your families and embarking on the greatest adventure of selflessness.”
And what did the bride wear? Her snow boots, the tights she had worn under her cross-country ski pants and a couple layers of fleece on top.
They were the first people to get married at Gorman, which had opened three years prior to that and, as luck would have it, were the only guests for the two days they stayed there before skiing to Little Lyford Lodge.
"The staff doted on us, serving champagne after the wedding. Rich, the groomer, even asked what trails we wanted to ski the following day so he could whip them into shape," Dave recalled.
"And when we finished the trip, we arrived to find a wooden trailhead-type sign resting on the windshield of the car. In letters burned into the wood, it read: ‘Gorman Chairback, Little Lyford; Lodge-to-Lodge Ski Trail, 6.5 miles; Dave & Paula; January 2015.’”
On the way home, as they pulled into Greenville, Maine, for lunch, they were thinking things could not have gone more perfectly.
“Then I noticed in the restaurant that my wedding ring had slipped off my finger," Dave said. "Somehow, it had managed to stay on all week, including dozens of times when I took off my mittens to take photos or check the map, and I was pretty sure I still had it when we left the winter parking lot.
"I searched the car, my pack and my luggage bag before finding it in my pants pocket, where it obviously had been pulled off," he said.
"At home, I wrapped a bit of duct tape around it for a tighter fit, prompting my daughter, Lauren, to say it was just like Dave Greenslit to wear a wedding ring with duct tape.”
Two days after they arrived home, Lauren and her husband, Eric Dorschied, came over, supposedly to bring the newlyweds dinner but actually to throw them a surprise wedding party.
“Paula’s kids, my kids, daughter-in-law, grandkids and my brother, plus a couple of close friends, celebrated, and it was such a good time. Our wedding cake featured a tent with two campers in front, and we received a thin cross-section of a tree trunk, which people at the party signed with their best, and sometimes raunchy, wishes,” said Dave.
The party was definitely worth the hangover Dave said he suffered the following day.
“He is my best friend, my lover — and my husband. Six years later, I feel it has been wonderful,” said Paula. “We share common interests and a great sense of humor. We talk about a lot of things — including about politics, which this past year has been especially interesting .... Do we agree? Oh yeah — otherwise, one of us would be dead!”
So, whether it be birds of a feather flocking together — or just skiers and hikers who share a love for adventure and spirited conversation, Paula and Dave fit the bill and are taking their relationship the way they do their hikes, one step at a time.
