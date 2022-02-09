CONWAY — Those who are old enough may recall the Harry Nilsson song that was the theme for the 1970s ABC-TV show, “The Courtship of Eddie’s Father,” which started, “People, let me tell you ’bout my best friend.”
That could certainly describe Big Dave’s Bagels and Deli proprietors Sue and Dave Hausman’s courtship and marriage these 39 years since they met at a party when both were attending Rutgers University in New Jersey.
Dave and Sue Borey had actually gone to the same high school, but as Dave puts it, they had hung in different circles.
After the Rutgers party, Dave asked Sue out, and they went to the Guggenheim Museum and to dinner in New York City. They enjoyed each other’s company so much they both agreed that, you know, “We could do this again.”
That they did, and they’ve been celebrating life and helping one another through the challenging times ever since, happy to have each other’s back in business and life as partners.
Now both 61, they were married when they were 23 years old on Aug. 12, 1984, in New Jersey.
“I didn’t have a good job at the time, which is not the way to go about your business,” laughed Dave, recalling what it was like telling her parents, who were living in Germany at the time, of their impending plans.
“We told them over the phone that we were engaged, and there was like a 10-second pause that seemed like five minutes — then they said, ‘We can discuss this when we come home for Christmas,’” Dave said.
“But then I met her grandfather, and he was a master baker and we hit it right off. In fact, we now do a Sunday dinner and I always bake something in his tradition,” said Dave, noting that everything worked out.
Dave and Sue say their belief in one another and their friendship are the “secret ingredients” to their marriage’s success.
“After we were married, I lost a dear friend, Steve, and that set me into a funk,” Dave recalled.
“About six weeks later, I remember my mom asking me why I was so down, and I told her I had lost my best friend, to which she replied, ‘No you didn’t: you married her.’
“That stayed with me because it’s true: We are each other’s best friend,” said Dave, who at 6-foot-4 towers above Sue, who is 5-foot-2 — hence his nickname.
But while he may be Big Dave, no one calls his energetic wife “Little Sue” — she is a larger-than-life dynamo, especially when handling customers’ orders and working with the staff in a friendly but focused manner to get the job done.)
Explaining their relationship, Sue said: “We are always there for each other. We can always get over our problems and have a great time afterward. We make sure to make room for things to enjoy, whether it’s stepping away to go to Portland for a night or just having fun. We make time.
Dave, she said, “is very gregarious in a way that I am not, so we complement one another. For me, the thing about Dave is he is a confident, loving, emotional person, and he feels for everyone around him.”
Locally celebrated as the team that, with their dedicated staff, brings great New York-style bagels and sandwiches to the valley at Big Dave’s Bagels & Deli on Eastman Road in Redstone, the Hausmans originally came here to camp with their son, Adam, and daughter, Sarah. Like most, they fell in love with the region.
They sold their bagels and deli business in Monroe, N.Y., after 18½ years.
“During those years that we owned that business, we came here every summer, and it was becoming harder and harder, especially for me, to leave New Hampshire because I loved it here,” said Dave.
“Then we got a surprise offer for our business. The timing was right as we had been caring for my parents, but they had passed within months of one another, and our daughter had graduated from high school. So we were able to leave our roots in New York and make the move,” he said.
“We could have gone anywhere, but we decided on the valley because it is within a day’s drive of New York,” said Dave, noting they made the big move in 2008 when both he and Sue were in their late 40s, moving to an area where they knew no one but were happy to start out anew.
At first, they opened a business in North Conway Village that many may recall was known as Mountain Dawg, located at what is now Beef & Ski next to Badger Peabody & Smith Realty. Unfortunately, that business did not take off as envisioned, due to the then challenging economy, and they closed it after a year and a half.
They thought of returning to New York, but retrenched and once again started anew, opening Big Dave’s Bagels & Deli in 2010, next to Paris Farmers Union and Computer Port.
Over the years, they have built a steady and loyal clientele as well as a dedicated staff.
They treat people the way they like to be treated, customers and staff alike.
Along with local businesses, they had to adapt these past two years to overcome the challenges wrought by the pandemic. With the help of a friend, they were able to launch an online ordering app for their extensive menu and have made other changes to allow them to meet the demand.
The greatest joy at this stage in their life? On Jan. 21, they became grandparents when their daughter Sarah and son-in-law Timothy Neugebauer — both of whom live locally and are educators — welcomed baby Walter Timothy, who was born at North Conway’s Memorial Hospital.
And, come April, son Adam — who is a high school English teacher — and his wife Amy Eitapence, who works in human resources, and who live in Chicago are expecting a daughter.
“We are now experiencing one of the biggest joys known to mankind — being grandparents.
“We are truly blessed,” said Dave, as Sue nodded in agreement.
It’s all about being each other’s best friend, through thick and thin — and through the years.
“She is No. 1 in my world, and it has been that way from the beginning,” said Dave.
For more info, go to bigdavesbagels.com.
