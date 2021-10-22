CONWAY — Loud, continuous booms from military jets flying high above the Mount Washington Valley were heard from Jackson to Stow, Maine, and as far south as Center Conway on Thursday morning.
The jet activity started around 10 a.m. and lasted about an hour.
Dave Cullinan, manager of the Eastern Slope Regional Airport in Fryeburg, Maine, said a woman from Stow called the airport about the jets.
“They are not coming from the airport in Fryeburg,” said Cullinan, who also heard the planes from his North Fryeburg home. “I was hearing the same thing she was hearing.”
Cullinan said he didn’t have much information on the planes but said there were “obviously military sorties going on in the White Mountains.”
He said the planes, which sounded like fighter jets of some kind, could be “coming from anywhere.” He said the planes sounded to be at high altitude.
Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley said Air National Guard units train in this area this time of year “due to the terrain resembling Eastern Europe from the air,” said Perley. “I always tell people who complain they we are fortunate that they can train here, to fight ‘over there.’”
According to Greg Heilshorn, director of public relations for the New Hampshire National Guard, the jets were “were not from our National Guard.
However, he said, “Your area is a military air corridor, one in which maneuvers are frequently flown.”
In April of 2020, a loud booming noise heard over Jackson and Bartlett came members of 104th Fighter Wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard were performing training exercises in F-15 jets.
On Thursday, the Sun reached out to various air wings, including the 104th, seeking comment. None said it was them.
Last week, Rochester woman Judith Hoell took photos of two C-130 transport planes flying low over Route 16 in North Conway. While she couldn’t say for sure, an officer with an air base in Massachusetts guessed the transport planes were from Bradley Air National Guard Base in Connecticut.
Heilshorn, who read the Sun’s story on the C-130s, commented that the planes also could have been from Rhode Island, whose National Guard frequently trains in the White Mountains.
Managing Editor Margaret McKenzie contributed to this article.
