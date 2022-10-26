CONWAY — Natalya Robinson of Madison, who manages the COACH Outlet at Settlers Green, come Nov. 1-15 is resuming her clothing and needed items drive for the people of war-torn Ukraine. It follows up on April’s successful effort when hundreds of items were donated at Robinson’s store at Settlers Green.

Instead of dropping off items at COACH, a new location at the former New Balance Store (once a hangar for the White Mountain Airport) at the entrance to Settlers Green across from Applebee’s will be used as a dropping off area from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 1-15.

