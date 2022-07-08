CONWAY — As the great bard himself wrote in "As You Like It," "All the world's a stage, and the men and women merely players" — which is played out on stages throughout the valley.
Advice to the Players (Quimby Park, Center Sandwich; advicetotheplayers.org) has been been performing Shakespeare since 1999. This year's schedule is: “The Ballad of Daphnis and Chloe,” July 10-11 and July 16-18; and “The Comedy of Errors,” Aug. 6-15.
The Barnstormers (104 Main St. in Tamworth; barnstormerstheatre.org) is the oldest ongoing professional summer theater in the United States. Performances this season are “Into the Woods,” June 30-July 9; “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” July 14-23; “Black Coffee,” July 28-Aug. 6; “Silent Sky,” Aug. 11-20; and "Lucky Stiff," Aug. 25-Sept. 3..
M&D at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse (2760 White Mountain Highway, North Conway; mdplayhouse.com) presents shows Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m. The season includes “Cabaret,” July 7-24; “Marie Antoinette,” Sept. 29-Oct. 16; “The Mousetrap,” Nov. 3-13 and “A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 1-17.
Theater Camps are presented in the valley by several groups. Arts in Motion’s Youth theater camp for ages 13-18 runs July 18-31 and focuses on “Almost Maine,” with several performances at the Majestic Theatre in Conway following the end of camp.
Theater camps for ages 6-12 run Aug.1-27, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at Pine Tree School in Center Conway. Performances every Friday at 4 p.m. Session 1: “The Magical Land of Oz,” Aug 1-5; Session 2: “The Ever After Musical,” Aug 8-12; Session 3: “Charlotte’s Web,” Aug 15-26. Go to artsinmotiontheater.com for more.
Believe in Books Literacy Foundation is a non-profit that runs Theater in the Wood at 41 Observatory Way, Intervale. Broadway Bound youth theater camps at the Theater in Wood run Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. six-week series, June 20-July 25 (sign ups for one or more weeklong sessions).
Performances on most Fridays (and Saturday, July 9) at 3 p.m. Go to theaterinthewood.org for more information.
Advice to the Players’ Shakespearience camps. Theater camp: July 18-29 (three sessions for ages 5-7, 8-12 and 13-17). For more information, go to advicetotheplayers.org.
Meanwhile, the hills are alive with the sound of music.
One of the newest offerings in outdoor music, the Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series at Crawford Notch, aka Music in the Mountains, is starting its second year with four free concerts on select Saturdays in July and August, beginning at 7 p.m. The concerts start tonight with Bennett & Perkins and a special opening set by Lynda Cohen and Bob Grappel. Twisted Pine is up next on July 23, followed Aug. 6 by the Gawler Family Band. The bluegrass of Beg, Steal, or Borrow takes the stage Aug. 20. For more info, go to amcmusic.eventbrite.com.
• Arts Jubilee, 239 Skimobile Road, North Conway (mwvevents.com): Inexpensive open-air evening concerts are held at Mount Cranmore on Thursday nights in July and August, 7-9 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.
Performances include: July 14, Roomful of Blues; July 21, Live at the Fillmore: Allman Brothers Tribute; July 28, Victor Wainwright & the Train; Aug. 4, New Legacy Swing Band pops concert and fireworks; and Aug. 11, Southern Accents: Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers Tribute.
• Feel the Barn, 1118 Page Hill Road, Chocorua thefarmstand.net): The Farmstand in Tamworth presents concerts and eventsn. Doors open at 6 p.m., concerts at 7 p.m. July 10, Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem; July 17, Chris Smither with Alex McMurray; July 24, Watermelon Slim; July 31, Robbie Fulks; Aug. 7, Aztec Two-Step 2.0; Aug. 14, The Soggy Poboys; Aug. 21, Kenny White with Amy Fairchild; Aug. 28, Alana MacDonald.
• Sunset Concert Series 41 Observatory Way, Intervale (theaterinthewood.org): Concerts behind the Theater in the Wood Friday nights July 16-Sept. 9. The 7 p.m. series will feature: July 15, The Gravel Project; July 22, Entrain; July 29, Joey Voices with Host Mikey V and Comedian Greg Boggis; Aug. 5, Dave Gutter; Aug. 12, No Shoes Nation Band; Aug. 19, Billy Wylder; Aug. 26, Being Petty: Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers Experience; Sept. 2, The Silks; and Sept. 9, Studio Two: The Beatles Tribute.
• Tuckerman Brewing Co. Beer Garden, 64 Hobbs St.in Conway (tuckermanbrewing.com): Outdoor music in the Tuckerman Brewing Company’s beer garden, Fridays, 4-7 p.m.; Saturdays and some Sundays from 3-6 p.m. July 9, Lazy River Riders; July 10, Simon Crawford Band; July 15, Riley Parkhurst Project; July 16, Diana’s Bath Salts; July 17, Simon Crawford Band; July 22, Now is Now; July 23, Shark Martin; July 24, Chimera; July 29, Cold Chocolate; July 30, Lazy River Riders; July 31, Dave Sammarco Band; Aug. 5, Circumstances; Aug. 6, Crush: Dave Matthews Cover Band; Aug. 7, Simon Crawford Band Aug. 12, Higher Education; Aug. 13, Rek’Lis; Aug. 14, Kat Wright; Aug. 19, Shark Martin; Aug. 20, Zeme Libre; Aug. 21, Chimera; Aug. 26, Now is Now; and Aug. 27, Lazy River Riders.
• Ledge Brewing Co.: On the corner of Route 16 and Town Hall Road in Intervale (ledgebrewing.com), Ledge Brewing eatures the following live music schedule: July 9, Rek-lis; July 15, Now is Now; July 16, Catwolf; July 19, Madeleine and Jeff; July 22, Way of the Headband and Friends; July 23, The Lazy River Riders; July 29, Willow Carter; July 30 and Aug. 6, Shark Martin; Aug. 12, Way of the Headband and Friends; Aug. 13, Sandwich Rangers; Aug. 19, Catwolf; Aug. 20, Rek’lis; and Aug. 27, Al Hospers Trio.
Don’t forget the indoor venues. From the Red Parka Pub in Glen to the Shovel Handle Pub, the Shannon Door Pub and Wildcat Tavern in Jackson; to Tuckerman’s in Intervale, Deacon Street in North Conway, Top of the Ninth in Fryeburg, Maine, American Legion Post 46 in Conway to Max’s Restaurant at the Snowvillage Inn, there are plenty of places to enjoy live indoor music. Other venues include:
• Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, Maine (stonemountainartscenter.com) presenting national acts throughout the year. The doors open at 6 p.m. for dinner; shows start at 8 p.m.
Scheduled performances include: July 9, Ferro Gaita; July 14, Keb’Mo’; July 15, Jonathan Edwards; July 16, Rough and Tumble; July 20, Bela Fleck; July 22, Noel Paul Stookey; July 29, Peter Mulvey, Mark Erelli; July 30, Ward Hayden & the Outliers; Aug. 5, Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa; Aug. 6, The Bacon Brothers; Aug. 9-10, Mary Chapin Carpenter; Aug. 13, Susan Werner; Aug. 19, Erica Brown and the Bluegrass Connection; Aug. 20, Alejandro Escovedo; Aug. 24-25, Ladysmith Black Mambazo.
• Mountain Top Music Center, The Majestic Theatre, 34 Main St., Conway (mountaintopmusic.org), a music school and performance center, with upcoming shows featuring classical, jazz, bluegrass and pop. On Fridays, the Majestic Cafe features jazz and blues from 5-7 p.m. (reservations recommended but not required): July 15, Dan Moore Trio.
On July 20, and again on Aug. 3, musicians of the celebrted Sebago Long Lake
Don't forget about the visual arts, celebrated at galleries throughout the valley. There are also festivals, such as the upcoming Art in the Park.
Artists from across New England will congregate at North Conway’s Schouler Park on Aug. 6, from 10 a.m-5 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Celebrating its 50th year, Art in the Park includes juried members of the Mount Washington Valley Arts Association and other verified art associations working in the mediums of fine art, photography, glass, ceramics, sculpture and fine crafts.
Cash prizes and ribbons will be awarded for judged pieces in various categories. Last year’s event featured more than 50 artists and artisans, along with musicians and food vendors. This year's could be even bigger.
The Mount Washington Valley Arts Association also offers workshops throughout the season. For more information, go to mwvarts.org.
Local art galleries in the Mount Washington Valley present a range of historic and modern works. They include:
• The Cassidy Gallery, 28 Main St, Conway (603-662-2074; cassidygallery.com).
• Chocorua Creative Arts Center/ArtWorks Gallery and Fine Crafts, 132 Route 16, Chocorua (603-323-8041; annual summer art show July 29-31.
• Jackson Art Studio and Gallery, 155 Ridge Road, Jackson (jacksonartnh.com).
• Jackson Historical Society and White Mountain Museum of Art (jacksonhistory.org).
• Harvest Gold Gallery, 1082 Main St, Center Lovell, Maine (207-925-6502; harvestgoldgallery.com).
• Hewnoaks (info@hewnoaks.org; 207.925.6051): Lovell, Maine; Aug. 13 show, "Wild Light."
• League of N.H. Craftsmen, 2526 White Mountain Highway, Route 16, North Conway (603-356-2441; nhcraftsmen.org).
• Mount Washington Valley Arts Association; 16 Norcross Circle, North Conway (603-356-2787); mwvarts.org.
• White Mountain Photo Gallery, 95 Main St., Jackson Village (603-374-6050; whitemountainphoto.com).
