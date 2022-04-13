CONWAY — The Little Eagles Preschool, an integral part of the teacher education program at the Mt. Washington Valley Career and Technical Center at Kennett High School for the past 26 years, will shut its doors for good in June.
That is when Linda King, who has guided the preschool for the past 21 years, plans to retire.
MWVCTC Executive Director Virginia Schrader shared the news with the Conway School Board on Monday night.
“We're constantly looking at our programs and our labs that go with them to make sure that we are not only meeting the state program competency requirements but that we're also providing the work-based learning experience that goes along with each program,” Schrader said.
"After much consideration and research, I’m sad to say that we will be closing Little Eagles at the end of this school year.”
According to the career tech center website, the purpose of Little Eagles Preschool classroom "is to provide the high school teacher education students, who are new to teaching, with a variety of hands-on teaching experiences.
Currently, 10 preschoolers are enrolled at Little Eagles.
“Little Eagles preschool has played an integral role in the lives of many in Mount Washington Valley over the last 26 years,” Schrader said. “We all have dear and special memories of the preschool and the ‘Littles.’ They will be greatly missed on the KHS campus.”
Schrader said that the center "will continue to offer work-based learning opportunities and maintain the collaboration with community partners to place students into real-world settings covering the full spectrum of pre-K to 12 to enhance the students’ high school experience, help them make valuable connections and get young learners excited about a fulfilling, rewarding career in the education field,” she said.
Schrader added: “Since our teacher education multiple levels program no longer centers on early childhood education, it doesn't make sense fiscally or educationally to have the Little Eagles Preschool any longer,” she said.
"It’s with a heavy heart, but my responsibility is looking at the programs, the labs and their alignment. And with Mrs. King's retirement, I really had to consider this. We have a severe teaching shortage in this country, as well as counselors and other positions in the education field, which are covered in the teacher education curriculum.”
King has overseen the Little Eagles since 2000, and has a background in special education and over 44 years of experience working with young children, adults and high school students.
“I chose the teaching profession because I enjoy being around children,” King said. “Being a mother was something I always knew I wanted, and being a teacher wound up being an empowering experience that I am so grateful for. I love working with children and their families and being a part of their lives.
Colleague Kelley Murphy, who oversees the teacher education program, had nothing but praise for King.
“We are very excited for Mrs. King, she is retiring after 21 years,” she said. “We are so very excited for her next adventure, lots of family and travel!”
Board member Randy Davison had nothing but praise for the preschool.
“The program has been amazing with sending forward individuals that are willing to go into the field of education,” he said.
“Linda King has done an incredible job," he added.
"One of her kiddos (Bobby Graustein) is going to my undergraduate school (Castleton University in Vermont), which is an incredible teacher preparatory college. Kudos to Linda, it’s a great, great program.”
“To replace the preschool component, we will be working with the preschools in the community, so nobody will be displaced as far as their workplace learning experiences,’ said Schrader.
Board member Barbara Lyons appreciated having the preschool within the high school and liked what they brought to campus, which include everything from leading the Pledge of Allegiance over the school intercom one day a week to putting on a talent contest along with rolling out a red carpet for their version of the Oscars.
“It was nice to see the kiddos, especially during spirit weeks,” said Lyons.
“We will miss them terribly,” said Schrader. “I get a little emotional about this, so I’m going to stop now.”
