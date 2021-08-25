BARTLETT — Little Angels Service Dogs, based in Bartlett, recently launched its “Touched by an Angel Program" to enable local seniors to have access to dogs and all the resulting health benefits associated with connection with animals.
According to the Harvard Business Review, a growing body of scientific evidence is confirming the health benefits of canine companionship — that “having a dog can reduce feelings of isolation and loneliness … and improve the lives of older individuals.”
Some seniors, however, live in nursing homes or other group homes or communities where they can’t have dogs, says Josh Drew, executive director of Little Angels Service Dogs.
“The TAP program consists of trainers of Little Angels Service Dogs regularly visiting nursing homes and senior centers with some of our service dogs in training," Drew said.
"Over time, seniors meet a variety of our dogs and learn about the value of service dogs," he said. "They pet and interact one-on-one with the animals. The seniors clearly enjoy the visits. Additionally, the program benefits Little Angels as it provides one more opportunity for socialization of the dogs.
"It is important to socialize our dogs in a variety of settings as part of their training," Drew continued. “It is very satisfying for us when we can give back to our community while also training our dogs. It offers us one more way to live by our guiding principle which is ‘to change lives ... one dog at a time.’”
Several weeks ago, when COVID-19 restrictions eased a bit, Little Angels Service Dogs staff and service dog Mollie made a debut visit to Merriman House residents and staff outside in Merriman’s garden.
The visit included a brief presentation with Mollie responding to basic commands and demonstrating how service dogs can open and close doors, retrieve items, alert their humans to medical issues such as low blood sugar and an oncoming seizure and dial a special phone in an emergency to call for help. Mollie then personally greeted each of the residents in attendance.
“Both residents and Mollie seemed to enjoy the visit and plans were made for regular visits,” said Kim Demers, administrator at the Merriman House.
Merriman House is a nursing home facility of Memorial Hospital/MaineHealth located in North Conway. The facility offers a diverse activities program which now includes visits with service dogs.
Little Angels Service Dogs staff has an upcoming presentation and demonstration scheduled with the Veteran’s Group that meets at the Gibson Center for Senior Services located in North Conway. The center provides many services to senior citizens of Northern Carroll County.
Beginning in September, staff and dogs will also begin monthly visits. Eventually, staff hope to grow this program further and visit other centers.
“This work is made possible with support of a grant by The Daisy Hale Fund of New Hampshire Charitable Foundation,” says Josh. “We are truly grateful for this support which is enabling us to do amazing work that makes a difference in the lives of many.”
Little Angels Service Dogs is a nonprofit, Assistance Dogs International accredited organization headquartered in Bartlett, NH. Little Angels specializes in training service dogs for autism assistance, mobility assistance, seizure alert, hearing alert, diabetic alert, and psychiatric assistance. For more information or to support the work of Little Angels Service Dogs, go to littleangelsservicedogs.org or call (603) 374-5156.
