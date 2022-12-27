From left: Former Post 95 Commander John Pandora, current Post 95 Commander Jim LeFebvre, and Post Member Steve Robinson stand together at the 2022 Post 95 Annual Christmas Dinner on Sunday. (CINDY LEFEBVRE PHOTO)
Don Ekberg and his wife Laurel stand with Santa at the Post 95 Annual Christmas Dinner on Sunday. (CINDY LEFEBVRE PHOTO)
People line up to get their meals at the 2022 Post 95 Annual Christmas Dinner on Sunday. (CINDY LEFEBVRE PHOTO)
CONWAY — Christmas cheer in the form of togetherness and a hearty turkey dinner was celebrated after a two-year hiatus at the American Legion Post 95’s Christmas Dinner, served on Christmas Day at the Conway Congregational Church (Brown Church) in Conway Village.
The dinner was not done for the past prior two years due to social gathering pandemic concerns.
In addition to the 150-plus people who enjoyed the free meal at the church, approximately 100 meals were delivered to residents through the Gibson Center’s Meals on Wheels volunteer drivers, according to Jim LeFebvre, commander of Post 95.
“It was quite a success, and I want to give a shout-out to all of the volunteers who made this happen, as well as the Rev. John Hughes of the Congregational Church for making the kitchen and fellowship hall available to us,” LeFebvre said Tuesday.
“I also want to thank Jill Reynolds and Marianne Jackson of the Gibson Center and the legion, primarily our adjutant, Steve Robinson, who is learning from longtime Post first vice commander John Pandora, who at 92-plus was there with us, making the stuffing,” he said.
He praised the efforts of all, including Walmart North Conway, which donated 14 frozen turkeys.
“Two were cooked at home by our Legion members; the other 12 were cooked there at the kitchen of the church,” reported LeFebvre.
He said the Vaughan Community Services Food Pantry of North Conway donated a large check that Legion members used to buy food. He said the Eagle Mountain House in Jackson provided expertise on how to leverage those funds through their food contacts.
The Gibson Center donated takeout containers for the food.
“I am so impressed by this community’s willingness to help. I cannot express that enough — we had so many volunteers and I cannot thank them enough,” said LeFebvre.
Food was moved to the church last Friday, and volunteers worked Saturday to prepare the meals.
The dinner was delivered via Meals on Wheels beginning at 11:30 a.m. Christmas Day. The doors to the church were opened at 11:30 a.m. for the sit-down meal and all of the food was gone by 1:30 p.m.
“We had some groups of people of up to six or seven people and we had individuals,” said Lefebvre. The meal consisted of roast turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, boiled onions, squash, corn, peas, carrots, breads, cranberry jelly and desserts.
Robinson, second vice commander John Edgerton, Pandora, LeFebvre and other volunteers started at 8 a.m., cooking an estimated 325 pounds of turkey, 65 pounds of potatoes, 40 pounds of onions and 40 pounds of squash. Pandora’s “world-famous” stuffing was also prepped.
In 2019, 301 meals were served, just five shy of the record of 306 set in 2015. From 1983-2020, Pandora, a Navy veteran of Brownfield, Maine, cooked the annual feast — until the pandemic curbed large gatherings.
