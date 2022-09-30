MILAN — Some of the legendary ski jumpers of their day were on the Big Nansen Ski Jump last Saturday, admiring the view from the 171-foot tower, happily sharing jumping stories and excited to see the historic jump being restored for future use.

Attracting the most attention was Vinko Bogataj, best-known as the “Agony of Defeat” jumper whose tumbling and out-of-control crash for years was part of the opening footage to ABC’s “Wide World of Sports.” The group of jumpers also included those holding the record for the first- and second-longest jump off the historic Big Nansen jump.

