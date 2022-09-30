MILAN — Some of the legendary ski jumpers of their day were on the Big Nansen Ski Jump last Saturday, admiring the view from the 171-foot tower, happily sharing jumping stories and excited to see the historic jump being restored for future use.
Attracting the most attention was Vinko Bogataj, best-known as the “Agony of Defeat” jumper whose tumbling and out-of-control crash for years was part of the opening footage to ABC’s “Wide World of Sports.” The group of jumpers also included those holding the record for the first- and second-longest jump off the historic Big Nansen jump.
The jumpers were in the region for the New England Ski Jumping Nordic Combined Collegiate Ski Jumping Reunion held in West Lebanon last weekend. One of the events for attendees was the open house at the Nansen Ski Jump site.
“I am very happy to be here,” Bogataj said, adding that everyone was very friendly. He never jumped at Nansen but as a Yugoslav entrant at a 1970 World Ski Flying event in West Germany, his crash made him famous. A crew from ABC’s “Wide World of Sports” was on hand and the footage of him hurtling out-of-control and crashing through a retaining fence near a crowd of spectators became part of the opening for the “Wide World of Sports” for years.
Bogataj said he was asked repeatedly at the scene what was broken and said he replied nothing. But they put him in an ambulance and it turned out he had a broken ankle and a mild concussion. He returned to jumping the next year but soon retired and became a ski instructor and coach in Slovenia as well as a landscape painter.
Bogataj was unaware that the “Wide World of Sports” footage had made him famous until he was invited to the 20th anniversary celebration of television show. When introduced, he received the loudest ovation of any athlete at the celebration and was asked for his autograph by none other than boxer Muhammad Ali.
The 74-year old Bogataj signed autographs Saturday/
Reliving their glory days jumping at Nansen were Christian Berggrav and Walter Malmquist, both members of the Dartmouth jumping team when they broke distance records for the Big Nansen at a competition on Feb 29, 1976. Berggrav said the weather was a little windy in the morning but the wind calmed down and it turned out to be a great day. Malmquist said the hill was in perfect condition that day and the competition exciting.
“The crowd loved it. I mean, there were cars, I think, parked all the way back into Berlin and all around the outrun, so that the car horns were honking, and it was just a wonderful experience.” Malmquist said.
Malmquist said both he and Christian had long rides before the last round. But knowing there were competitors on the hill that could set a record, Malmquist said they both went after it in the final round.
Malmquist jumped ahead of Berggrav and set a new course record of 82 meters, and Berggrav said, “The crowd was going crazy. And I was up there, left on my own.” Being in good shape, Berggrav said he just went for it and set a course record for distance of 82.5 meters that remains today.
Malmquist said at the time he was skiing in Europe but had chosen to come back home to ski at Nansen and Brattleboro, Vt. “Berlin was always the final event of the year. Everybody came up here because of the Winter Carnival, and the banquet ceremonies that the Costellos organized and hosted in town. That was something that you just did, if you’re a ski jumper,” he said.
Chief scorer that day was Shawn Costello, currently the president of Friends of Nansen Ski Jump. Both Shawn and his father, Leo Costello, were jumpers and strong supporters of the jump. Costello says the reality is that he was in a room with no windows — the judges did the scoring and submitted the slips to him so he could calculate the results.
“So I heard a lot about it, but outside of practice runs, I didn’t get to see anything,” he said.
Both Malquist and Berggrav would go on to compete in the Olympics for their respective countries. Malmquist was a member of the United States Ski Jumping team at the 1980 Olympics at Lake Placid and on the Nordic combined team at the 1980 and 1976 Olympics in Innsbruck, Austria. He was inducted into the American Ski Jumping Hall of Fame in 2008. Berggrav competed for Norway where he still lives.
Roger Dion, of the “Flying Dions” family, dominated the Eastern ski jumping in the mid-1960s. He recalled being scared the first time he went off the Big Nansen Jump. He said the tower was swaying at the top and he hoped the wind didn’t blow.
“The best of it all was the folks in Berlin, how they treated us. Wonderful,” he said.
Mark Butler jumped for Kennett High School and was in national competition. He said he is pleased to see Nansen reviving its big jump and building two smaller jumps. Butler said the Norwegians brought jumping to the Androscoggin Valley with them, making it part of the region’s traditions.
Malmquist said the Friends are modernizing the hill and predicted Nansen will be one of the best hills in the East. He said the smaller jumps will allow younger athletes to compete and observed that a partnership has also developed with Kennett High School, which has a jumping team.
Malmquist said not only is the community supporting the Friends in restoring the jump, but the club also has the expertise of Kennett Coach Chip Henry. He said Berlin always had been competitive in jumping and now the Nansen Ski Club is reviving the sport of ski jumping in the valley.
“And that’s a legacy that wouldn’t exist if there weren’t if there wasn’t a passion for the sport that existed in this community,” Malmquist said.
Friends Treasurer Scott Halvorson was ecstatic to see all th former jumpers make the drive to Milan to see the work underway on the historic jump as well as the new smaller jumps.
“They really didn’t want to leave … Another great, great event for this where we’re spreading the word about the Nansen,” he said.
