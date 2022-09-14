CONWAY — The New Hampshire primary election offered up a couple of surprises on the Republican ballot, especially for federal office.
Karoline Leavitt, 25, who served as a press assistant in former President Donald Trump’s White House, had trailed Matt Mowers, 33, a former senior White House adviser in the same administration and the Republican Party nominee for the 1st Congressional District seat in 2020, in the polls all summer long, but in the voting booth on Tuesday, the Plaistow resident running for office for the first time won big.
Leavitt was declared the winner just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday and with 98 percent of the votes reported, according to WMUR (Channel 9) won with 25,805 votes (34.8 percent) over Mowers, 18,923 (25.5 percent), followed by Gail Huff Brown, 12,972 (17.5 percent); Russell Prescott, 7,531 (10.1 percent); and Tim Baxter, 6,745 (9.1 percent).
“More than one year ago I got into this race with no name recognition, no money, but a passion and a drive to fight for my home state of New Hampshire against the socialist Democrats who are destroying our country,” Leavitt said during her victory speech. “The media, the Washington establishment and the Democrats certainly counted us out. They said I was too young. We could never raise the money to compete and we could never beat a former Republican nominee. Over the last year, we were outspent but we were not outworked.
She added: “Tonight, we — Team Karoline — we smashed expectations. Tonight, we are sending a clear message to the Washington establishment and our Democrat opponents that our votes can not be bought. Our conservative voices can not be silenced.”
Leavitt will face incumbent Chris Pappas, who did not face a challenge in the Democrat primary, in the general election. Pappas is seeking a third term.
The closest race was for U.S. Senate on the Republican ticket. Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has been running for the past two years, was declared the winner shortly before noon on Wednesday.
Bolduc received 51,965 votes (37 percent) to withstand a challenge from state Senate President Chuck Morse, 50,220 (35.8 percent), followed by Kevin Smith, 16,388 (11.6 percent); Vikram Mansharamani, 10,590 (7.5 percent); ad Bruce Fenton, 6,187 (4.4 percent).
Bolduc declared victory on Tuesday night, taking to Facebook: “Tonight we celebrate this WIN and tomorrow we get to WORK to defeat @SenatorHassan in November and send a true political outsider to Washington, DC to FIGHT for New Hampshire and FIGHT for #AmericanStrength! LET'S ROLL!”
Bolduc, a 2020 election denier, will now meet Democrat incumbent Maggie Hassan, who is seeking a second six-year term. Hassan narrowly unseated Kelly Ayotte in 2016 by about 1,000 votes.
Hassan had the most lopsided win in the primary Tuesday getting 87,090 votes (94.3 percent) to runaway from Paul Krautman, 3,587 (3.8 percent) and John Riggieri, 1,671 (1.8 percent).
Due to the redistricting, voters in Albany, Jackson and Sandwich cast ballots in the second Congressional District for the first time on Tuesday.
Robert Burns, a businessman running an aggressively pro-Trump campaign, edged Keene mayor and moderate Republican George Hansel 18,667 to 15,450 (30.2 percent to 25 percent), while liberty activist Lily Tang Williams finished third, 15,450 (25 percent)
Eaton resident Michael Callis was seventh in the race with 1,103 votes (1.7 percent).
The other big surprise was Trump did not endorse a candidate in any race in New Hampshire. This primary season, he endorsed more than 200 candidates nationwide. He did endorse Mowers in 2020 but remained silent in this election.
The second-most lopsided win of the day among the contested races saw popular incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu cruise to victory and earn the GOP nomination. Sununu, who is seeking a fourth term in the corner office in Concord, garnered a whopping 78.7 percent of the vote with 112,0409 ballots cast in his favor, to easily top the six-candidate field.
Karen Testerman was second with 14,297 votes (10 percent), while Thad Riley rounded out the top three with 11,023 (7.7 percent).
Sununu will face Democrat Tom Sherman, who was unopposed in the primary. Sherman says he’s ready for the challenge.
“Whether it’s the first abortion ban in modern history, whether it’s doubling energy rates, whether it’s taking a housing crunch and turning it into a housing crisis because (Sununu) doesn’t have the capacity to actually think strategically and solve problems,” he told WMUR. “I think they’ll be very comfortable with me as their new governor.”
Sununu is standing by his record.
“The campaign kind of starts tonight for us, and we’ve got a great record of success with mental health, with what we’ve done rebuilding the opioid system, making sure we don’t have income taxes, making sure we don’t have these bills that drive electricity rates even further through the roof, which are causing families so much strife with all this national inflation,” he said Tuesday. “So again, a great record of success, very proud of it, but we’ve got to earn every vote at the end of the day.”
Turnout, as predicted by Secretary of State David Scanlan, for the New Hampshire primary election was light across most of the Granite State. One exception was Freedom, where Town Clerk Libby Priebe reported 436 Freedomites cast ballots for an impressive 36 percent voter turnout. Most towns saw turnouts below 25 percent.
Priebe said Freedom also had 35 new voters register Tuesday, bringing the town’s checklist to 1,208.
With essentially no contested races on the Democrat ballot, most independents opted for Republican ballots. In Freedom, 273 Republican ballots were cast to just 163 for the Democrats.
On the local front, Dominic Richardi appears all-but-certain to win another term as Carroll County Sheriff after his win, defeating Justin Worthley 4,423 to 2,248). Richardi does not have a Democrat opponent in the general election.
Incumbent Jeb Bradley sailed to victory in the Republican primary in the state Senate District 3 race, easily topping Nancy Cunning, 5,693 to 1,278.
Bradley will square off against Democrat Dr. Bill Marsh, who was unopposed.
On the state representative front, incumbent Brodie Deshaies bid for a second term ended on Tuesday when he was third in a race for two GOP nominations in District 6. Katy Peternel topped the field with 1,093 votes, followed by incumbent John MacDonald, 899; Deshaies, 849; and Lawrence Borland, 417.
“It was a hard-fought race, but sadly, we came up short,” Deshaies stated in a release.
He added: “We ran a positive, issues-oriented campaign. We ran a people-first, community-centered campaign. Most importantly, we ran a campaign that stressed dignity, respect and honesty. We ran this campaign the right way, with character and integrity.”
Peternel was thrilled to be moving on to Nov. 8 election.
“Never in my life did I think I would run for public office," she said. "This victory would not have happened without all of your support. I am truly humbled and blessed.
“The last five months have been an incredible learning experience. It has been a pleasure meeting the residents of both Tuftonboro and Wolfeboro and learning more about both towns. As a long-time resident of Wolfeboro, it always amazes me how much more there is to learn. I look forward to meeting more people and listening to their ideas and concerns.”
Peternel and MacDonald will meet Democrats Carrie Duran and Gogi Millner, who were unopposed Tuesday, in the general election.
In District 3, which has two seats and serves Madison, Moultonborough and Tamworth, Republicans Richard Brown and incumbent Karel Crawford topped George Mottram in the primary. Brown led the field with 869 votes, followed by Crawford, 827; and Mottram, 702.
"I saw my name come across on the screen (on WMUR) and I was like holy cow I'm the leader," said Brown, in his first try at state-elected politics. "I was pleasantly surprised."
Crawford and Brown will meet Democrats Gabrielle Watson and Peaco Todd, who were both unopposed in the primary, in the general election.
Reporter Daymond Steer contributed to this story.
