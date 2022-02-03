You’ve seen it on TV. Now you can try it yourself. MWV Curling Club President Paul Valle stands on the ice at the Ham Ice Arena in Conway Village on Wednesday. The club is planning two learn-to-curl events in February and a four-week mini-league, tentatively scheduled for Saturdays.(RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Joan Magrauth (left) and Michelle and Billy Chick sweep together to guide their team's stone at a MWV Curling Club meeting at the Ham Arena on Wednesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — With the XXIV Olympic Winter Games in Beijing officially opening today, what better time to take up a winter sport?
The Mount Washington Valley Curling Club is hosting two learn-to-curl events Feb. 12 and 19 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Ham Ice Arena in Conway Village, geared specifically for beginners who may know nothing about the sport.
Club Vice President Geoff Murray, who himself learned to curl at one of these events in 2018, said the event is open to everyone (18-plus) and a lot of fun.
“It's basically just an introduction," he said. "We do demonstrations, and then everybody gets to try it. They slowly build to throwing the stones down the ice, and we end with mini-games.”
Murray added if enough people are interested, the club will host a beginners' Olympic mini-league on the four following Saturdays.
The club itself meets roughly every Wednesday night, depending on the Kennett hockey schedule, with 36 members.
Chris Pollock of New Hampton, who joined in 2012 but has been curling since 1960, urges people to give it a try.
“Come ready to have fun because it's a sport that it's easy to learn the basics of, and then you spend a lifetime trying to figure it out," she said. "Curling is the sport that makes winter worthwhile."
Michelle and Billy Chick of Madison took it up as a good couples activity at a learn-to-curl event at the Ham in 2014.
"The thing we like the best is the camaraderie and how friendly everyone is,” Michelle said. She explained that after watching Olympic curling on TV, "we said, ‘Let's just try it’ ... and that was it. We've been hooked ever since.”
Before taking the ice this past Wednesday, Club President Paul Valle noted, "It's a very friendly and social game. Some players are highly competitive, and others less so, but they're all just here to enjoy the game."
Murray added: “What's great about curling is you don't have to be an athlete, you don't have to have any special skills, or anything like that ... Really, any abilities and any age can give it a try. So why not?"
