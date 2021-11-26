CONWAY — A lawyer representing the town of Conway Wednesday warned a Carroll County Superior Court Judge that hotels could buy up homes residential areas of town and rent them short term if the court finds in favor of the defendant, an owner of multiple short-term rental units.
The town's attorney, Russ Hilliard of Upton & Hatfield LLP, argued Wednesday non-owner occupied STRs are prohibited in residential zones due to being a commercial use, like a hotel.
However, lawyers representing defendant Scott Kudrick, Mark H. Puffer of Preti Flaherty Law of Concord and Matthew R. Johnson of Devine Millimet Law of Manchester, say short-term rentals are residential uses. Kudrick is a short-term rental owner with four units in three properties, two single family homes and a duplex.
On Wednesday, the case of Town of Conway v Scott Kudrick was before Judge Amy Ignatius for a hearing on pending motions. The hearing took place remotely on Webex. At one point, about 40 people were tuned in to listen.
In April, voters rejected warrant articles put forward by selectmen that would have allowed short-term rentals anywhere single-family homes are permitted in town.
Voters did, however, pass an article allowing the town to regulate and license such rentals.
Following the vote, the town filed a petition for a declaratory judgment naming Kudrick, asking the courts to decide the legality of non-owner-occupied STRs in Conway's residential areas.
Kudrick's lawyers persisted in arguments they have made for months that because Kudrick's units have kitchens, they are not under the town's owner-occupancy requirement that applies to entities like bed and breakfasts.
Instead, Kudrick's units should be classified as residential dwelling units because they match the definition in the ordinance as they provide "complete and independent living for one or more persons living as a household, including provisions for living sleeping, eating, cooking, and sanitation."
The Conway Zoning ordinance doesn't have a time frame for how long someone must reside in a unit for it to be residential and says nothing about units like Kudrick's needing to be owner occupied, said Johnson adding there are a couple narrow prohibitions on short-term rentals not applicable to the case.
"Ultimately the town of Conway is trying to enforce a zoning ordinance that they want to have in place, not the one that's actually in place," said Johnson. "They need to be bound by the plain language of the zoning words plain language, the zoning ordinance dictates Mr. Kudrick and other similarly situated individuals should have the ability to engage in short term rentals."
Hilliard, the town's lawyer, said these STRs are run like hotels with check in and check out times far less than long-term rental by anyone's definition as Kudrick charges on a daily rate basis. Hilliard said some hotels have kitchens in their units.
"I'm going to suggest to the court what these are, essentially are hotels or motels, divided up into individual units sprinkled around town," said Hilliard adding the town believes STRs need to be owner occupied to be in residential areas. "If that's not the case, any trust any privately held company a publicly held company, a Residence Inn, a Marriott, an Extended Stay of America could purchase all the homes on a residential street in the town of Conway, and rent them to visitors and guests for the night and claim to be residential/dwelling units and that simply cannot be a proper reading of the Conway Zoning Ordinance."
He also said that hotels with kitchens in their suites shouldn't be allowed in the residential zones.
"We simply cannot have an interpretation that would permit a Residence Inn to actually build a building with a bunch of rooms and say that they're dwelling residential/dwelling units, because they have cooking facilities in them and build it in the middle of a residential zone," Hilliard said.
(Under that scenario, however, because of density requirements, a full-size hotel like those located on Rt. 16 would not be permitted in residential areas.)
Hilliard said the kitchen argument is irrelevant.
Ignatius asked how it affects the community when a home is used as an STR and Hilliard explained that proliferation of STRs has caused issued with traffic, noise and parking.
Puffer reiterated that Kudrick has four residential dwelling units that don't have to be owner occupied. Owner occupation is required of lodging houses, boarding houses, tourist homes, rooming houses and bed and breakfasts.
"We know what a hotel/motel is as opposed to a single or duplex residential use," said Puffer adding the permitted use table doesn't allow hotels in residential areas but it does allow single and multifamily homes. "They are totally a different animal, your honor."
Ignatius asked about whether companies were allowed to rent long term in the residential areas and Hilliard said they would be allowed because the tenants would be living as a household not hotel guests.
Johnson also said that if the town's interpretation was taken to its "logical extreme" long term renting would also be prohibited.
At the end, Ignatius said she would issue a written order. She said there ought to be a state-wide policy on how STRs are defined rather than dealing with this town by town.
"My personal view is these kinds of rentals don't necessarily fit within any of the categories," said Ignatius. "They (STRs) were never envisioned when the ordinance was written. And we are trying to understand how they should be handled statewide and town, by town and with different definitions... Ideally, it would be nice to say, 'Well, I'm just gonna sit quietly for the next few years and let the legislature work it out' and have that be the way it's addressed. And I can't do that."
