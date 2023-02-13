zhukovskyy

Vlodomyr Zhukovskyy was acquitted by a jury last summer in the deaths of seven motorcyclists in Randolph. (FILE PHOTO)

The attorney representing the jurors who acquitted Volodomyr Zhukovskyy over whether their names should now be released to the Boston Globe said statements made by Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella after the not guilty verdicts were very upsetting to the jurors.

Within minutes of the not guilty verdicts being announced last August, Sununu and Formella released public statements criticizing jurors for not convicting Zhukovskyy in the crash deaths of seven motorcyclist members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.

