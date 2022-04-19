CONWAY — Residents of the Mount Washington Valley woke up to a spring surprise Tuesday — up to 4 inches of snow in some places.
The heavy white stuff mixed with rain, and slick conditions were responsible for several crashes.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Lt. Michael Santuccio said deputies responded to seven crashes between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., as well as reports of trees down on wires and across roads.
None of the crashes were serious, Santuccio said. Most involved cars that hydroplaned and slid off the road.
“People see slush and they don’t get as concerned as for snow,” he said.
In Jackson, which got about 4 inches of snow, police responded to a two-vehicle collision on Route 16 just south of the intersection with Eagle Mountain Road at about 7:30 a.m.
“We just had one accident, and that one was a doozy,” said Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley.
“It was a very bad accident but because of the use of seat belts by both drivers, they both survived, with little or no injury, what could have easily been a fatal accident," he said.
The crash occurred when a Jeep heading north on Route 16 lost traction swerved into the southbound lane and collided with a southbound Ray's Electric & General Contracting Inc. truck.
The Jeep ended up flipping over the guardrail.
Responding were Jackson Fire Department, Jackson police and Bartlett-Jackson EMS. Both drivers were assessed by emergency medical personnel, and Perley said they were shaken up but otherwise unharmed. The vehicles were totaled.
Perley said he could not release the drivers' names because of the Driver Protection Act.
“I can tell you one driver was an electrical contractor from Berlin and the other was a community college student living in Jackson," he said.
In Madison, a school bus was delayed when the storm brought down a tree on Pound Road. SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard said there were no other significant delays in getting kids to school.
Seth Wheeler of New Hampshire Electric Cooperative said there were no significant outages in Carroll County, though the cooperative was working to restore power in several communities in the western part of the state.
At the Mount Washington Observatory, Director of Science and Education Brian Fitzgerald said he was surprised at the amount of snowfall in North Conway.
“With the temperature at 59 degrees and such a nice sunny day yesterday, it was kind of hard to believe we’d be seeing snow,” he said Tuesday morning.
High winds at the summit topped out at 142 miles per hour at about 8:10 a.m., he said and were expected to pick up again in the afternoon.
The summit of Mount Washington averages about 33 inches of snowfall in April, with the highest recorded being 111 inches in 1988; that year also featured a single-day total of 27 inches of snow.
In the valley, Tuesday’s snowfall of 0.8 inches recorded at the observatory’s cooperative weather station in North Conway Village was a record for April 19 and the first measurable snow the town has seen since March 24, when the observatory recorded 0.2 inches. The average is 4.5 inches for April.
Local weather observer Ed Bergeron said, “It’s certainly not unheard of to have snowfall in April. The 30-year average is about 4 inches.”
As of Tuesday, Bergeron said, the valley has received 65.7, well short of the 30-year average of 86 inches, but total precipitation for the month is on track at about 3.26 inches (February and March both saw below-normal precipitation).
The weather forecast calls for mostly sunny or partly sunny skies, highs in the 50s and no precipitation expected for the rest of the week.
But Fitzgerald isn't taking bets on winter being over.
He said, “I guess the lesson is never say never for winter in New England. I won’t tell you it won’t snow again."
Reporter Rachel Sharples contributed to this article.
