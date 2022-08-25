CONCORD — The deadline for short-term rental owner Scott Kudrick’s brief and that of his allies in the New Hampshire Association of Realtors to the New Hampshire Supreme Court has been extended by about two weeks at Kudrick’s request.

The case Town of Conway v. Scott Kudrick resulted from a town vote in 2021, when residents rejected a proposal by selectmen to allow non-owner-occupied STRs anywhere single-family homes are permitted in town. Voters did, however, give selectmen the authority to regulate STRs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.