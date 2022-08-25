CONCORD — The deadline for short-term rental owner Scott Kudrick’s brief and that of his allies in the New Hampshire Association of Realtors to the New Hampshire Supreme Court has been extended by about two weeks at Kudrick’s request.
The case Town of Conway v. Scott Kudrick resulted from a town vote in 2021, when residents rejected a proposal by selectmen to allow non-owner-occupied STRs anywhere single-family homes are permitted in town. Voters did, however, give selectmen the authority to regulate STRs.
Following that, selectmen filed for a declaratory judgment against Kudrick in Carroll County Superior Court. After Judge Amy Ignatius sided with Kudrick in January, selectmen appealed the decision to the state high court.
The town’s brief, filed July 25, asks the Supreme Court to decide “whether the trial court erroneously interpreted the ‘permissive’ Conway Zoning Ordinance to allow short-term rentals that are not owner-occupied in the residential districts.”
Kudrick is represented in the case by Mark H. Puffer of Preti Flaherty Law of Concord and Matthew R. Johnson of Devine Millimet Law of Manchester.
The appellee’s (Kudrick’s) opposing briefs had been due Aug. 24, but Johnson filed for an extension in a July 28 document called “assented notice of automatic extension.” Assented means that the other lawyers don’t object.
“The parties have agreed to an extension for the appellee and New Hampshire Association of Realtorsto file their briefs to and including Sept. 8, 2022,” said Johnson.
A court document filed in May by Danielle Andrews Long of the Robinson & Cole LLP law firm of Boston explains why the Realtors wanted to get involved.
“This case presents questions of statewide importance to NHAR’s members and private property owners in New Hampshire regarding the classification and regulation of short-term rentals by zoning ordinances and the impacts of such classification and regulation on private property rights,” the attorney said.
After the opposing briefs are filed, the town may file a reply 20 days later.
At that time, the Supreme Court will determine whether oral arguments are needed. If not, they will decide the case on the written briefs. If arguments are needed, an opinion or order is issued two to six months later.
Briefs must not exceed 9,500 words.
A flow chart for Supreme Court civil cases shows that parties are entitled to two “automatic extensions” collectively. The town already used an automatic extension that moved the deadline for its brief from July 8 to July 25.
In a somewhat unrelated matter, Kudrick was arrested Aug. 10 in Concord and charged with voter fraud. The charges say he voted illegally in the 2021 town of Conway elections when he was actually a resident of Massachusetts.
He was bailed and released on personal recognizance. His arraignment/bail hearing was scheduled for Sept. 15 at 9 a.m.
