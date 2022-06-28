CONWAY — Kennett High School’s assistant principal just got a shorter commute from her Ossipee home.
Katy Meserve — now Katy Bedley, after getting married over the weekend — has been unanimously named by the school board as the new interim principal at Conway Elementary.
Bedley, 43, has served as the assistant principal at Kennett High for the past seven years. She will succeed Jason Robert, who left to take a job in Lincoln, on July 1.
“I’m very, very excited for the opportunity at Conway Elementary,” Bedley said by phone on Tuesday morning. “I can’t wait.”
Superintendent Kevin Richard said he is excited for Bedley.
“She’s proven her dedication to the district, and there’s a lot to be said for that,” he said Tuesday by phone from the Mountain View Grand Resort in Whitefield, the site of a three-day state superintendents’ meeting. “She’s a learner and is very eager to join the team at Conway El.”
He added: “The good news is she has a good, veteran staff in place. They’ll be there to help make the transition a smooth one. I think Katy will do very well.”
Richard said the “interim” label is not uncommon given the late hire, and for Bedley, who does not have previous elementary school experience, it will be an opportunity for her to see if it is an educational path she truly wants.
“The position was advertised; 12 applications were reviewed by the screening committee; and Katy Meserve is the recommended candidate,” Richard said at Monday’s board meeting before recommending that the board hire her to serve as interim principal effective July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.”
Bedley will receive a starting salary of $91,500 for a 220-day work schedule.
Richard said the total estimated tax burden range (based on annual salary and benefits) is between $123,366 to $138,292.
Bedley had gotten a raise last month, which would have paid her $90,341 as assistant principal at KHS.
After three years as Conway El principal, Robert accepted a position as assistant principal of the Lincoln-Woodstock (Lin-Wood) Public School, where he will be the principal of the elementary school students in grades K-5. It is closer to his home in Hebron.
Robert received a salary (excluding benefits) of $86,571 for this past school year.
As part of the process on Monday, the board voted 7-0 to accept Bedley’s request for a one-year leave of absence from her assistant principal position at Kennett High School, where Kevin Carpenter is the principal.
Serving on the screening committee with Richard was Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson; SAU 9 Director of Special Services Pam Stimpson; Conway School Board members Barbara Lyons and Jessica Whitelaw; John Fuller School Principal Danielle Nutting; Conway Elementary School staff Cathy Baker, Steve Bamsey, Kathleen Carrier, Alicia Hill, Mandy McDonald and Melanie Nellson; and community member Lloyd Jones.
Randy Davison offered kudos and congratulations. “I was on the committee when we hired her (as assistant principal at Kennett High), and I know she’s done an exceptional job at the high school.”
School board chair Michelle Capozzoli said, “I would agree with that. “It’s fortunate that she’s willing to step up.”
Richard confirmed Tuesday that the assistant principal job at Kennett High is now being advertised.
Bedley grew up in Ossipee — her father, Don Meader, is a Kennett High alumnus and owner of the Pizza Barn in Ossipee — and graduated from Kingswood Regional High School in Wolfeboro in 1996. She went on to graduate magna cum laude with a degree in political science and government from the University of New Hampshire in 2001.
Bedley joined the faculty in the Governor Wentworth School District in June of 2001 and taught social studies at Kingswood until accepting a post at Kennett High.
She earned her master’s degree in education leadership administration from Plymouth State University in 2015.
Bedley has two daughters: Quinn, 19, who graduated from Kingswood in 2021, and Ella, 17, who will be a senior there this fall.
Bedley was a finalist for the principal job at John H. Fuller School in North Conway in 2015. The board ended up tapping Danielle Nutting, who had been teaching second grade at the school, for a one-year interim position, which turned into a permanent one.
Bedley brought stability to the assistant principal’s post at Kennett High. Before she took the job, none of the previous five assistant principals stayed longer than two years. Part of that job is overseeing student discipline. It can be a difficult task, but Bedley believes she was able to connect with students.
“They need to know they have someone in their corner,” she said. “There are several former students who I will stay connected with.”
Now that she’s going to Conway El, “I’m just going to be in another building; it doesn’t mean that I’m leaving them behind,” she said.
Alway with a passion for education, Bedley said she’s learned a lot over the years.
“I loved school and I loved social studies,” said Bedley, who is town moderator for Ossipee.
“As I had my own children, I could see the struggles for them to find their path. It was not the same path I took and showed me that not all paths are or should be the same.”
Bedley knows a few staff members already at Conway Elementary and visited with Robert at the school.
“Jason was great,” she said. “I was able to meet with him and met a number of teachers as they were finishing up the school year.”
She added: “I’m very excited to see the little kids be enthusiastic about education. I can’t wait to be a Cougar.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.