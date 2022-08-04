CONWAY — On June 25, the Conway School Board approved Superintendent Kevin Richard’s recommendation to establish two dean of student positions to at Kennett High School to replace the vice principal and the student advocate at the Mount Washington Valley Academy (formerly Eagle Academy).
One dean will cover freshmen and sophomores and the other the juniors and seniors.
Following that decision, the board voted 4-0-1 to hire former MWV Academy Student Advocate Marissa (Nicki) Chewning as dean of students for grades 11-12.
Cassie Capone, Michelle Capozzoli (chair), Joe Mosca and Ryan Wallace supported the hire, while Randy Davison abstained.
Richard said Chewning will earn a salary of $85,000. He said the total estimated tax burden range (based on annual salary and benefits) is between $115,241 to $130,167.
KHS Principal Kevin Carpenter supports the reconfiguration, saying they are "looking to establish structures that make sense for the needs that we currently have,” he explained to the board.
“So we're looking to reallocate some of our resources and doing some shifting. We can do this with zero impact to the budgets, not adding to the budget at all," he said.
Carpenter added: “These two positions will work closely with myself and the (MWV) Career-Tech Director (Virginia Schrader), looking at curriculum programming and support to the students.
"Additionally, there will be components that they're looking at working with student discipline in these roles, but really looking at putting the supports that need to be put in place to meet our students' needs," Carpenter said.
“They'll have slightly different expectations based on the student population that they're serving. obviously,” Carpenter said.
“We have students in grades nine and 10 that are entering into the high school, (and the dean) will be working on making sure that there are transitional supports for those student," he said.
"That involves behavior, and behavior plans, if necessary."
Carpenter said the reconfiguration has been in the works for a year.
“It’s a little bit of a radical approach,” he said. “We're looking at our responses to kids coming back out of this pandemic, and last year, I can tell you, it was one of the most challenging years of education that I've ever faced.
"A lot of my peers that I've spoken to around the state and around the country have also said this. We want to get ahead of this," Carpenter said, alluding to discipline problems rampant among the younger grades.
Davison wasn't pleased with the new terminology.
“I was amazed when I saw this come forward,” he said. “We are not in a private school, we are not in an academy. Public schools have vice principals, which usually are in charge of discipline.”
Davison voiced concern about eliminating the vice principal position. Katy Meserve, who had served in that role for the past seven years, was hired earlier this summer as interim principal at Conway Elementary School. In doing so, she took a one-year leave of absence from her high school post.
“We’re eliminating the position, where does that leave her as an individual?” Davison asked of Meserve, who was attending the meeting as a principal.
“We’re hoping Katy is going to have a long life at Conway Elementary, but if not, then she would come and take one of these positions,” Richard said.
He said the use of the term dean is more a “semantics” thing.
“You can call it whatever you want, but it's the act of the processes going through,” Richard said.
“I think 'vice principal' has this connotation and definition that what they do is just discipline all day long," he explained.
"These positions are different. These are the dealmakers for (grades) nine and 10. These are the folks that will be working with the staff. They will be working with a smaller scale, but only two grades. So whether you call them a dean or you go back to a vice principal, the jobs have changed,” Richard said.
Wallace asked which grades the vice principal covered when it came to discipline last year.
“I primarily handled (grade nine) and the heavy hitters,” Meserve said. “The student safety coordinator (Chris McCracken) primarily handled 10 through 12 and then would bring to me heavy hitters that were through all grades.”
“So what does that do for the student safety coordinator now in this new makeup, if the (dean) is going to be handling nine and 10 and the other 11 and 12?” Wallace asked.
“We currently have two vacancies,” said Carpenter.
“We have the campus monitor, as well as the hall monitor positions. We’re looking at reallocating those resources to make sure that we have the right people in the right places," he said.
"So one potential is to hire someone and create something that aligns with working with supporting that student safety coordinator so that we have support in both office," Carpenter said.
"So we are really looking at how we utilize them more efficiently to better serve the needs of the school and students.”
Carpenter said the Mount Washington Valley Academy will continue to operate.
“It’s embedded in Kennett High School in grades 11 and 12,” he said. “We felt like it was really just a natural fit for this position that the dean for 11-12 would really continue to see that program through and support that program.”
The new positions were approved by a 4-1 vote, with Davison in the minority.
