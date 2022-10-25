CONWAY — Five classes being offered at Kennett High School this fall have three students or less, including two — Contemporary Issues and Economics — with only one student apiece. Kennett High Principal Kevin Carpenter shared this with the Conway School Board on Monday night.
Carpenter presented the board with a list of 24 courses with fewer than 15 students this semester: Virtual Learning Lab, five students; Contemporary Issues, one; Advanced Placement Psychology, four; Virtual Learning Lab, two; Construction Trades I, eight; Weights/Cardio, nine; Advanced Anatomy/Physiology, nine; Anatomy/Physiology, seven; Intro to Theater, nine; Chorus, 14; Pre-Algebra, nine; Spanish III, seven; Freshman Seminar, seven; Virtual Learning Lab, eight; Intro to Flight, six; AP Biology, six; AP Statistics, seven; AP Computer Science/Computer Science II, five; Economics, one; Virtual Learning Lab, four; Curriculum and Methods (of teaching), eight; Independent Study, two; Pilot and Unmanned Systems Path/Individual Study, six; and AP English Literature, three.
“Just trying to be transparent. We put any section that had less than 10 (students) in it,” Carpenter said. “I did put if there were multiple sections, so some of the courses, if you look down, there are multiple sections. So for instance, we did have one AP Stats class that had nine (students); the other one has 24 in it. So when you average those two out, you can see what the average is.”
With just two weeks remaining in this marking period, there is little the board can do about these small classes, but Carpenter and school officials are working on a plan to address them going forward.
He pointed out that Kennett no longer offers study halls for students.
“We want to make sure that we're maximizing the resources that we have at the high school and using them in the most effective and efficient way,” Carpenter said. “Particularly as we're making the shift in our instructional practices with (grades) 9-10, 11-12 breaking down with the deans that we've put in place overseeing those.”
Carpenter added: “One of the big shifts is going to be a change to some of the program of studies. That will be coming in terms of the development of the program of studies as well as the development of a master schedule. Making sure that it is much more intention-driven by myself, the two deans and our career-tech director, looking at how we lay them out, the scope and sequence of courses and trying to be much more strategic about these resources.”
Carpenter wants to develop “more flexibility in schedules” and “looking at using our staff to their fullest level.”
This year marks a shift in the AP (advanced placement) courses, which are now worth two credits over a full school year.
“One of the things we may start doing is putting some of our AP courses on an alternating pattern so that we're not offering every single one every year,” said Carpenter.
“I want to make sure that I’m reading this properly,” board member Mike DiGregorio said of the Contemporary Issues course. “Is this saying that there’s only one in the class?”
“We're actually going do something about that class because that’s not an option to hold that,” Carpenter replied.
He explained there was also one student in an economics class because school officials created an extra section “because the average class size was quite high, but the way the schedule worked out, kids ended up not filling that class.”
Carpenter explained there are nine sections of economics being offered. It’s a nine-week class that is required for graduation.
“So the average enrollment, when you add up and divide by all the total number of courses for economics is 17.4 students per section,” he said. “That was just a fluke, that one section (with one student).”
“There are several sections that have one, two or three students,” board member Joe Mosca said.
“I have no problem with an independent study but wouldn’t we want to try to create independent studies for like the one student taking economics instead of having them in a classroom they can do it on their own?”
“And that's the direction we're talking about going, using those resources more intelligently and more strategically,” Carpenter responded.
“The other thing that we did, you can see there's something called the Virtual Learning Lab. We tried to create sections of these for kids that couldn't find a class that they wanted at Kennett High School. So they were able to sign up for whether it was through VLACS (Virtual Learning Academy online) or whether it's an early college class. Any sort of class that is offered in an online format, they can engage in that,” he said.
Board member Randy Davison, who teaches at Molly Ockett School in Fryeburg, Maine, noted that the class schedule has Eagles taking 90-minute block courses or essentially just four classes a day.
“As an educator myself.” he said, “to sustain students for 90 minutes is pretty intense unless it's a lab, like a science class or something like that. My concern is that four blocks a day for 90 minutes probably would impede students and other programs to sustain their ability to continue. If you have four blocks, and if a student has to take two AP classes, that blocks them out of other classes.”
“What we've done is tried to make the AP class experience more meaningful,” said Carpenter. “Previously, we had the black and white days (alternating course schedules every other day). That predated my being at that high school.
"The class periods were the same work they currently are. They were 83 or 84 minutes. So it was the same, it's just a different way of dividing. You alternated every other day. So the schedule just does two semesters as opposed to alternating kids carrying between six and eight classes.”
He added: “The concern was that we had the AP classes where kids were taking four AP classes. They were trying to cram a ton of content in, and that's not the recommended models that you have. … We did put in that for AP courses, in order for students to take more than two need to get permission because of the rigor associated with them.
"It became a product of some of the weighting that was associated with the courses and trying to get the highest possible GPA.”
