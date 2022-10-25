Conway School Board - low enrollment courses - Kevin Carpenter

Kennett High Principal Kevin Carpenter shares the list of low enrollment courses at the school with the Conway School Board on Monday night. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Five classes being offered at Kennett High School this fall have three students or less, including two — Contemporary Issues and Economics — with only one student apiece. Kennett High Principal Kevin Carpenter shared this with the Conway School Board on Monday night.

Carpenter presented the board with a list of 24 courses with fewer than 15 students this semester: Virtual Learning Lab, five students; Contemporary Issues, one; Advanced Placement Psychology, four; Virtual Learning Lab, two; Construction Trades I, eight; Weights/Cardio, nine; Advanced Anatomy/Physiology, nine; Anatomy/Physiology, seven; Intro to Theater, nine; Chorus, 14; Pre-Algebra, nine; Spanish III, seven; Freshman Seminar, seven; Virtual Learning Lab, eight; Intro to Flight, six; AP Biology, six; AP Statistics, seven; AP Computer Science/Computer Science II, five; Economics, one; Virtual Learning Lab, four; Curriculum and Methods (of teaching), eight; Independent Study, two; Pilot and Unmanned Systems Path/Individual Study, six; and AP English Literature, three.

