CONWAY — Kathryn Hawkes and Ava Jarell have been friends since they stepped onto the field hockey field as seventh-graders at Kennett Middle School. They’ve been in several classes together over the past five years, and this Sunday with the Kennett High Class of 2021 will enjoy a special ceremony at Cranmore Mountain Resort, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Kathryn will deliver the valedictorian speech, while Ava, the class salutatorian, also will offer words of wisdom. But this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they will deliver their speeches on Saturday under a large tent at the top of Eagles’ Way at a banquet for all the graduating seniors.
Ava and Kathryn recently sat down with The Conway Daily Sun to chat about their past, present and future.
Kathryn, 18, is the daughter of Renee and Brendan Hawkes, who live in North Conway, and has an older brother Callum (a 2019 Kennett grad who is attending Clarkson University). She grew up attending John H. Fuller Elementary and then Kennett Middle School before KHS. She will head to Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colo., this fall.
Ava, 18, the daughter of Sloan and Abel Jarell of Madison, has a sister, Grace, who graduated from KHS last year as valedictorian (and went on to attend Brown University), and a brother, Jack, an eighth-grader at Kennett Middle Schoo. Ava attended Madison Elementary and Kennett Middle School before KHS. She is heading to Duke University this fall.
Both are extremely active, participating in clubs and sports at KHS. Kathryn is the student body vice president and is an executive board member of the Spanish Honor Society along with being in the National Honor Society, where she is the secretary. She served as lieutenant governor on the district board for Key Club, and lettered in field hockey and cross-country skiing all four years. She also runs the tutoring club at KHS.
Ava is president of the National Honor Society at Kennett and is in the Spanish Honor Society, along with serving in Key Club and on the student council. She played on the tennis team, earning three varsity letters.
“They are terrific young ladies and represent us extremely well,” said Kennett High Principal Kevin Carpenter.
Was becoming valedictorian and salutatorian something you had strived for?
Ava: “I was mostly just focused on doing well for myself. And I tried not to think about rankings.”
Kathryn: “In the beginning, I didn’t strive for that. I just wanted to do well for myself.”
The last 14 months were probably not how you envisioned things were going to play out for the final half of your junior year and your senior years or were they?
Kathryn and Ava together: “Definitely not.”
What was it like for you guys? Have you learned anything about yourselves over the last 14 months?
Kathryn: “I’ve learned to take advantage of the time that I have. Last year, when we didn’t have to be in person, I took advantage of the opportunities outside.”
Ava: “I think what this year has taught me is how to come back from the bad things that happen in life because it is just constant sometimes. And just bouncing back is like one of the most important parts of life.”
Were there any positives to remote learning?
Ava: “Honestly, I preferred it.”
Kathryn: “Me, too.”
Why?
Ava: “I enjoyed waking up on my own time because I’m more of an afternoon kind of person. So in the morning, things aren’t happening in my brain. So being able to wake up whenever I wanted, helped me to stay focused during the day and doing my work.”
Kathryn: “I definitely agree with that. Also, I like having my own schedule so I can take breaks when I want to and could focus more on my work.”
Have you had to quarantine in cohorts?
Ava: “It hasn’t been too difficult. For me, at least I have my classes with most of my friends, so it’s been a good year. The teachers helped by letting us go outside, which wasn’t a normal occurrence.”
Kathryn: “I think it helped to break up the day because you’re in a classroom for like over two hours.”
Both Eagles have gotten vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Do you feel like you missed out on some things due to COVID-19?
Ava: “Yeah. The student council spirit weeks have not been as successful, I don’t think, because the in-person, word of mouth is not happening. It’s not able to spread and we’re not able to have pep rallies or school dances. School spirit has just been down.”
What are your plans for next year?
Kathryn: “I’m going to Colorado College next year. (Laughing) I’m leaving one mountain for another.”
What would you like to study there?
Kathryn: “I’m not entirely sure right now, but something related to math and science in those fields.”
Ava: “I’ll be going to Duke University next year, and I plan on majoring in computer and electrical engineering or mechanical engineering.”
Has it been a quick four years?
Kathryn: “Yeah, it has. It’s been fast, but at the moment, it definitely was not.”
Ava: “I mean at first it dragged on forever like the first two years, but looking back I can’t remember most of it.”
Can you remember that first day of high school?
Ava: “(Laughing) I was so scared. I was like having a panic attack — it was so scary. I couldn’t find any of my classes. I didn’t understand like the T at the end of the hallway and where those branched off to.”
Kathryn: “That was the same for me going from one hallway in Kennett Middle School to like this entire building. And I remember the first day of school I walked into the wrong class and was in there for like 10 minutes before I realized it.”
How do you guys manage your time?
Ava: “List-making — that’s the only thing that keeps me going.”
Kathryn: “To be honest, I’m a big procrastinator, but I definitely like to make lists, check things off and that helps me get through.”
What are you going to do this summer?
Kathryn: “I’ll work at J-Town Deli & Country Store in Jackson.”
Ava: “I will be going to Maine at the beginning of the summer for about a week. And then at the end of June, I’m going to be touring SpaceX with my dad.”
Do you guys have favorite classes?
Ava: “I’d say definitely AP stats with Dr. (Jack) Loynd.”
Kathryn: “I’d have to say the same, AP stats with Dr. Loynd.”
Everyone likes that class, can you tell me why?
“Kathryn: “I think it’s just because he cares about what he’s teaching us. He wants us to not only be good students but just to be better statisticians or mathematicians or people in general.”
Favorite teachers?
Ava: Dr. Loynd and I also really like Mrs. (Colleen) Hill (for AP language).”
Kathryn: “My two favorites besides Dr. Loynd are Mrs. (Lindsey) Cole for AP biology and definitely Herr (Chris) Wong (for world language).”
What in your mind makes a great teacher?
Ava: “I think Dr. Loynd really is the great teacher that I have in my mind when I think of what makes a great teacher. Just willing to challenge your students and prepare them for the world without overwhelming them. It’s what I look for in a teacher.”
Kathryn: “And truly caring about what they’re teaching.”
What advice do you have for future students at Kennett High?
Kathryn: “Definitely get involved because you’ll meet more people. Broaden your horizons. Do things that you want to do like take classes that you want to take not classes that you think will increase your GPA.”
Ava: “My advice to future students to try to develop yourself as a learner first. I think that’ll make all of high school much easier if you can get into a routine and just focus on working hard, don’t cut corners and just work honestly.”
Favorite food?
Ava: “Boston Brothers Pizza.”
Kathryn: “Pretty basic, but I really like raspberries.”
Favorite book?
Ava: “My favorite book is ‘Animal Farm’ (by George Orwell). We read that in AP language last year.”
Kathryn: “I really like the ‘Night’ by Elie Wiesel. I read it in seventh grade. Also, I’m a big Harry Potter nerd.”
Favorite TV show?
Ava: “My favorite TV show is ‘The Queen’s Gambit.’”
Kathryn: “I really like ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ or ‘The Office.’”
Who is the person who has influenced you the most?
Ava: “I’m going to say Barry Chisholm. He’s our Key Club adviser. I love Barry Chisholm because he’s so selfless. And he helped so many people in so many ways, just throughout his life. He was in the military. And now he’s a Key Club adviser, which is amazing because he’s helping so many students become future leaders.”
Kathryn: “I’d honestly probably say my parents just pushed me to be truly myself and be the best version of myself.”
What are you going to miss the most about Kennett?
Ava: “I think what I’ll miss most is the tennis team. There’s really so much camaraderie. I’ve made a lot of friends through the tennis team. And I love tennis, so I’ll definitely miss that.”
Kathryn: “I think I’m definitely going to miss sports. I’m going to miss field hockey. I love the sport and the team. Also, like the small community feel at Kennett, I really like that as well.”
What are you going to miss the least about Kennett?
Kathryn: “Definitely the early mornings.”
Ava: “I think what I’ll miss least of all is just being in high school in general because I think the environment is so toxic and unnecessarily overwhelming and competitive. It doesn’t need to be, so yeah, I won’t miss the high school bit of it.”
Where do you guys see yourself 10 years from now?
Kathryn: “Hopefully traveling with whatever job that I have. I’m not entirely sure what that will be but hopefully, I’ll be taking advantage of the outdoors and just being happy — that’s the goal.”
Ava: “In 10 years I’d like to be an aerospace engineer, maybe working for NASA, or another private organization. I want to focus on creating green and environmentally friendly spacecrafts.”
What three people throughout history would you like to have dinner with?
Ava: “I can think of two. Elon Musk and Jeff Probst; he’s the host of ‘Survivor,’ and that’s my favorite reality TV show.”
Kathryn: “Elie Wiesel, he’s a Holocaust survivor, and Andy Samberg, he’s my favorite comedian.”
