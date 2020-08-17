CONWAY — Kennett High School guidance counselors will offer a three-day college and career virtual boot camp this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to help students and families navigate the college application process.
"Last year, it was done in person with the idea that fall is so busy for seniors, we wanted to help them get started before school and sports start," organizer Jennifer Murphy, director school counseling at KHS, said last Friday.
This year, they are still helping seniors get a jump on the process.
"The hope is the stress of searching for the best fit college, writing the essay, filing out the applications and the financial aid process will decrease as the other stressors of academics increase," Murphy said.
"Plus, there are many changes colleges have had to make because of COVID. We want our seniors to have this information," she added.
Three different one-hour informational sessions will be available online each day with optional break-outs immediately following for questions and answers.
Session 1 will include learning about Scoir (named for a Gaelic word that means "transition," it's a service that helps students and parents find the right fit through a unified college search), plus creating your college list; requesting letters of recommendations, the Senior Reflection; career assessment through YouScience.
Session 2 will include a common application overview and new changes, financial aid forms (FAFSA and CSS Profile), SAT requirements and the changes this year due to COVID-19.
Session 3 covers the college essay, the supplemental essay, and national and local scholarship information.
Participants can register at tinyurl.com/y6atg2po.
Google Meet times: 11 a.m.-noon with an optional breakout session from noon-1 p.m. Participants will be emailed the Google Meet link after they register.
