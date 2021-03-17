CONWAY — Following three new cases of COVID-19, Kennett High School Principal Kevin Carpenter announced the school will go to fully remote learning for the first time this school year on Thursday and Friday.
School officials hope to return in-person instruction as early this coming Monday.
Carpenter sent out a notification just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, saying, "We are reaching out to all KHS students and staff to let you know that students will be educated remotely on Thursday, March 18, and Friday, March 19, due to a shortage of staffing. We’re planning a return to face-to-face classes on Monday, March 22.”
He added: “Any family that would like to order meals for their student(s) for these two days please complete the Google form (tinyurl.com/5dcm3hxd) and you will be able to pick them up at Kennett High School tomorrow (Thursday, March 18) for both days.”
Superintendent Kevin Richard said by phone, “We finally had to succumb and go remote. We just have so many people who are out.”
Richard said three cases this week led to the need to go to remote learning. “We had one case Sunday night, another on Monday and then one (Wednesday),” he said.
The district will not divulge whether the cases are staff or students.
Richard said most of the high school population keeps their Google Chromebook computers with them at all times, but anyone who was absent Wednesday or left their tablet at school can contact the main office (603) 356-4343 to get one.
“Right now (as of 4:50 p.m.), we’re still working on meals for anyone who may need one,” he said.
Since the winter break Feb. 15-19, Richard said he has seen COVID numbers "slowly creepy up countywide."
“This is one more thing we have to deal with and we’ll get through it,” he said.
Meanwhile, staff from SAU 9, which includes Kennett High School, Kennett Middle, Conway Elementary, Pine Tree School and John Fuller, all in Conway, along with Josiah Bartlett in Bartlett and Jackson Grammar in Jackson (along with from Robert Frost Charter School and Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School, at the invitation of SAU 9), will receive the first dose of the vaccine on March 27 at Kennett High.
SAU 13, which covers Freedom Elementary, Madison Elementary and the K.A. Brett School in Tamworth, will receive the vaccine on April 2 at the Brett School.
Kennett High reported its first case in the SAU on Oct. 8, which led to 10 students having to quarantine for two weeks.
As of Wednesday, there were five active cases among the seven schools in SAU 9. Kennett High has three, Pine Tree School has one (diagnosed March 11), which has led to 11 people needing to quarantine. Conway Elementary has one active case with just that individual needing to quarantine.
Richard said the district uses a 48-hour window in contact-tracing individuals with whom a positive person may have come in contact over two days at the schools.
Should a child or staffer develop symptoms of COVID-19, they are asked to contact their medical provider. If a positive case is identified, families and staff should tell the school nurse.
“The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services continues to urge anyone with new or unexplained, even mild, symptoms of COVID-19 to contact their health provider and seek a test. Families may receive coverage for the cost of a test through Medicaid by completing the required documentation at nheasy.nh.gov or at a testing site in the Mount Washington Valley,” Richard said.
