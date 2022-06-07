CONWAY — Kennett High School’s Class of 2022 will return to the traditional graduation format this Saturday, and all eyes are on the weather forecast for 10 a.m.
“It looks like showers after 2 p.m.,” said KHS Principal Kevin Carpenter on Tuesday. “I think we might be OK.”
AccuWeather is calling for “mostly cloudy with a passing shower” on Saturday, with a high of 75 and a 5 percent chance of rain at 10 a.m.
For the first time in three years, graduation will be back on the campus atop Eagles Way. If the weather holds, the pomp and circumstance will take in Gary Millen Stadium. If rain looms, it will move inside to the gymnasium.
Carpenter said the decision on the venue will be made Friday between 3-5 p.m., adding, “I think we’re all hoping to be outside.”
If the ceremony moves into the Peter Ames Gymnasium, the number of invitees would be dramatically cut. Each senior would get four tickets for family and friends to attend the ceremony. If outside the number of invitees is unlimited.
Seniors, who took their final exams on Monday and Tuesday are scheduled to have graduation practice indoors today at 1 p.m. and Thursday outdoors at 9:30 a.m., but with rain in the forecast, Carpenter said Thursday’s practice may also be inside.
The last day of school for underclassmen is Friday, June 17. These Eagles are scheduled to take their final exams June 16 and 17. The last day of school for staff is Monday, June 20.
Kennett, which celebrates its 100th graduation in 2023, traditionally has held ceremonies outdoors. They were first held on the athletic fields at the old high school in Conway Village (now Kennett Middle) and later at the Gary Millen Stadium, when the new school was completed in 2006.
Outdoor graduation has routinely seen close to 1,000 people attend the approximately 90-minute ceremony, which generally features awards given to students along with performances by the band and chorus.
When COVID changed everything on March 13, 2020, it prompted thinking outside the box. For the next two years, graduation was held atop Mount Cranmore in North Conway.
It was parent Rich Stimpson’s idea to do so, and at a Zoom-held virtual meeting in May of 2020, the Conway School Board unanimously approved the high-flying idea to hold graduation via charlift for the Class of 2020 at the summit of the North Conway resort.
The 2020 graduation spanned two days with speeches and announcements of awards presented virtually. The following day, graduates with four guests, rode the Skimobile Express quad chairlift up Cranmore Mountain. They stopped at the east bowl with views of Peaked and Middle mountains, where graduates were announced by Carpenter, presented their diploma, had a photograph taken and were acknowledged by Richard and then-Conway School Board Chairman Joe Lentini.
Capping off the day was the Kennett Karavan, with students and their classmates driving through the village, ending at the Ham Arena.
Last year, Cranmore again agreed to hold graduation. The senior banquet replaced the Zoom speeches, and with COVID cases significantly lower due to the arrival of the vaccines, the seniors took part in a carnival in Millen Stadium. Eight to 10 giant inflatable stations were set up for the Eagles along with three food trucks. Later that day, the Kennett Karavan followed.
This year, on Friday, the car caravan will again take place. Seniors will gather at Millen Stadium for a sendoff. Beginning at 3 p.m., food trucks will be on the campus and a variety of games, including the ever-popular corn hole, will be set up. The caravan will assemble between 5-5:15 p.m. and depart from Eagles Way at 5:30 p.m.
Vehicles will head north on the North-South Road to Kearsarge Road, then onto Route 16 South, taking a lap around Schouler Park and back onto Route 16. Cars will disperse at the lights by L.L. Bean.
On Saturday, seniors are expected to arrive at KHS by 8:30 a.m. They will have a class photo taken before graduation in the Loynd Auditorium.
For the 11th year in a row, the ceremony will be broadcast live on Valley Vision, Channel 3.
For Carpenter, this will be his third Kennett graduation, but his first on campus. “It’s hard to believe, but I haven’t done it up here yet,” he said. “It’s going to be new for me.
He said that fortunately, Vice Principal Katy Meserve, Jenn Murphy, director of school counseling, and Athletic Director Neal Weaver “ have been through this before. I’m trying to tap into all of their memories.”
Chris McCracken, student safety coordinator, said there are 460 parking spots, and in 2019, over 720 cars arrived. Those entering Eagles Way after 9:30 a.m. must park along the road unless they need handicapped parking (no special tag needed).
In that case, drive to the intersection of Eagles Way and the school driveway and speak to the attendant there to be directed to one of the 60 handicapped spaces.
Parking attendants will be wearing black Kennett High School staff shirts and yellow traffic vests and will have a radio to communicate with.
Attendees are asked to carpool and arrive early. If a guest needs handicapped seating, the student should call McCracken in advance (603-356-4343, Ext. 1329), and the guest will be brought to the graduation site.
Following graduation ceremonies, the Class of 2022 will have the day to celebrate with family and friends. Unlike in the past when the Eagles were whisked away for Project Graduation, it has now been moved to Sunday, when the graduating Eagles will gather at KHS and depart at 10 a.m. They are reminded to drop off their backpacks for Project Graduation when they arrive at the school on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
The grads will spend a final day together before going their separate ways. The location of Project Graduation is always kept secret — “amazing event for our seniors!” is the only hint organizers are dropping. The Eagles are scheduled to return to the nest at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.
