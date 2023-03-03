The Kennett Coders finished seventh at the state championships on Feb. 18 On hand were (from left) alumni Cathy Sandstrom and Kate Keefe, Coach Ron Sandstrom, freshman Aleks Lillis and junior Sebastian Brochu. (ALEXIS BROCHU PHOTO)
MANCHESTER — The Kennett Coders (team 5106F) finished seventh overall in their debut at the NH-VT 2023 State Vex Robotics Championship at Manchester Community College in Manchester on Feb. 18. Forty teams competed for one of five spots to go to the world championships in Dallas April 24-29.
“Freshmen Aleks Lillis and Turner Viger form the core of the qualifying team,” said Coach Ron Sandstorm. “Two days before the state championships, Turner became ill and was unable to make it to the event. Junior Sebastian Brochu joined Aleks to add another set of eyes during the competition. He provided real-time suggestions for tactics during each match.”
The competition consisted of teams competing against each other to win matches and score points. Match wins and points determine the final team placings.
The Coders started the day strong winning their first four matches, losing the next two and winning the final qualifying match for and overall 5-2 record.
“During the day, Aleks and Sabastian spent their time between matches making improvements and testing those updates in the practice field,” said Sandstorm. “This focus on improvement really made a difference.”
Coder alumni Cathy Sandstrom and Kate Keefe, who were responsible for six world championship appearances and three state championships attend the event to cheer on the current Eagles.
Cathy Sandstrom, a University of New Hampshire alumni, is currently a senior software engineer at BAE systems, while Keefe is a junior at UNH majoring in computer science. Current Kennett students Linsey Coles and Jacob McGlew also provided support during the day, checking the robot and battery systems.
“Cathy and Kate assisted the team by providing suggestions and guidance along with overall support for our team,” Sandstrom said. “It was great to see them at the state championships.”
He added: “Going head-to-head with the best of the best robots in the state and for Kennett to finish seventh overall is a real accomplishment any way you look at it. Competing in all disciplines, including drivers and autonomous skills the Coders finished all events in the top group.”
By finishing seventh, the Coders secured a place in the championship round where they competed for a spot at the world championships. In the championship series, they lost in the semifinals by a single point and were eliminated.
“The Kennett Coders represented Kennett High well, treated other teams with respect and earned the respect of many teams at the event as one of the best teams at the tournament,” said Sandstrom. “We should be very proud of the accomplishments and excited for the team’s future.
2022-2023 Kennett Coders coaches are Dan Mack, Ron Sandstrom, and Joe Riddensdale, along with mentors Leeann Sandstrom and Paul Kirsch.
The robotics team at KHS is made possible through community support, the help of parents, mentors, numerous volunteers, the Conway School Board, SAU 9, Kennett High School, the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council, Kiwanis, Rotary Club, Flatbread, RLsand Inc., and through donations from businesses and individuals.
For more information about the program contact: Dan Mack, email: d_mack@sau9.org
