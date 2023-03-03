Kennett Coders - alumni

The Kennett Coders finished seventh at the state championships on Feb. 18 On hand were (from left) alumni Cathy Sandstrom and Kate Keefe, Coach Ron Sandstrom, freshman Aleks Lillis and junior Sebastian Brochu. (ALEXIS BROCHU PHOTO)

MANCHESTER — The Kennett Coders (team 5106F) finished seventh overall in their debut at the NH-VT 2023 State Vex Robotics Championship at Manchester Community College in Manchester on Feb. 18. Forty teams competed for one of five spots to go to the world championships in Dallas April 24-29.

“Freshmen Aleks Lillis and Turner Viger form the core of the qualifying team,” said Coach Ron Sandstorm. “Two days before the state championships, Turner became ill and was unable to make it to the event. Junior Sebastian Brochu joined Aleks to add another set of eyes during the competition. He provided real-time suggestions for tactics during each match.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.