OSSIPEE — A Carroll County Superior Court judge ruled against the town of Conway in a lawsuit the town brought against short-term rental owner Scott Kudrick.
The town's attorney, Russ Hilliard of Upton & Hatfield LLP, argued in November that non-owner occupied STRs are prohibited in residential zones due to their being a commercial use.
Lawyers representing Scott Kudrick — Mark H. Puffer of Preti Flaherty Law of Concord and Matthew R. Johnson of Devine Millimet Law of Manchester — say short-term rentals are residential uses.
Judge Amy Ignatius' ruling contradicts the town and means that non-owner-occupied short-term rentals can persist in Conway in all residential areas.
Kudrick is a short-term rental owner with four units in three properties, two single family homes and a duplex.
During a November hearing, "Town of Conway v Scott Kudrick" was before Ignatius for a hearing on pending motions. The hearing took place remotely on Webex.
Ignatius issued her 11-page ruling against Conway on Tuesday. Apparently, she found Kudrick's arguments persuasive.
"Short-term rentals fit within the Conway Ordinance's definition of residential/dwelling unit and thus, need not be owner occupied in residential districts," said Ignatius. "Because short-term rentals are residential/dwelling units that need not be owner-occupied, the defendant is entitled to judgment as a matter of law."
Last April, voters rejected warrant articles put forward by selectmen that would have allowed short-term rentals anywhere single-family homes are permitted in town.
Voters did, however, pass an article allowing the town to regulate and license such rentals.
Following the vote, the town filed a petition for a declaratory judgment naming Kudrick, asking the courts to decide the legality of non-owner-occupied STRs in Conway's residential areas.
The Mount Washington Valley Association For Responsible Vacation Rentals released a statement saying it is “very excited with the judge’s ruling.
“It was decisive and a complete vindication for our position. Judge Ignatius made some very important statements in her ruling. First, that vacation rentals are a residential use, regardless of duration. Secondly, the NH Legislature needs to solve this problem for the towns by defining them as residential. Today we (association members) and over 30 individuals spoke at the N.H. Senate’s Commerce Committee on SB 249.
“The bill had overwhelming support among those present. The senators confirmed that STRs are residential use and should be allowed in all residential zones. But, the towns had the right to regulate, register and charge a reasonable fee. All in all this has been a good day for private property rights in N.H.”
Kudrick's lawyers persisted in arguments they have made for months that because Kudrick's units have kitchens, they are not under the town's owner-occupancy requirement that applies to entities like bed and breakfasts.
Instead, Kudrick's units should be classified as residential dwelling units because they match the definition in the ordinance as they provide "complete and independent living for one or more persons living as a household, including provisions for living sleeping, eating, cooking, and sanitation."
The Conway zoning ordinance doesn't have a time frame for how long someone must reside in a unit for it to be residential and says nothing about units like Kudrick's needing to be owner occupied, said Johnson adding there are a couple narrow prohibitions on short-term rentals not applicable to the case.
"Ultimately, the town of Conway is trying to enforce a zoning ordinance that they want to have in place, not the one that's actually in place," said Johnson. "They need to be bound by the plain language of the zoning words plain language, the zoning ordinance dictates Mr. Kudrick and other similarly situated individuals should have the ability to engage in short term rentals."
Hilliard, the town's lawyer, said these STRs are run like hotels with check in and check out times far less than long-term rental by anyone's definition as Kudrick charges on a daily rate basis. Hilliard said some hotels have kitchens in their units.
"I'm going to suggest to the court what these are, essentially are hotels or motels, divided up into individual units sprinkled around town," said Hilliard adding the town believes STRs need to be owner occupied to be in residential areas.
"If that's not the case, any trust any privately held company a publicly held company, a Residence Inn, a Marriott, an Extended Stay of America could purchase all the homes on a residential street in the town of Conway, and rent them to visitors and guests for the night and claim to be residential/dwelling units and that simply cannot be a proper reading of the Conway Zoning Ordinance."
He also said that hotels with kitchens in their suites shouldn't be allowed in the residential zones.
"We simply cannot have an interpretation that would permit a Residence Inn to actually build a building with a bunch of rooms and say that they're dwelling residential/dwelling units, because they have cooking facilities in them and build it in the middle of a residential zone," Hilliard said.
Johnson also said that if the town's interpretation was taken to its "logical extreme" long term renting would also be prohibited.
At the end of the November hearing, Ignatius said she would issue a written order, which she did Tuesday. She said there ought to be a state-wide policy on how STRs are defined rather than dealing with this town by town.
She reiterated that sentiment in her order. She said the general public wants to know if STRs are legal in New Hampshire or not.
"The answer is 'it depends' based on the specific language of each municipality's ordinance, she said. "It is a question that cries out for legislative direction, based on state wide policies promoting commerce, competition, regulatory control and municipal oversight."
