CONWAY — A Carroll County judge conditionally approved a request from Harold Hill Jr., the man accused of getting drunk and killing his passenger by crashing his pickup into Conway Public Library, to have a bail hearing sooner than the June 24 hearing that was already scheduled.
Hill, 32, was charged with negligent homicide, aggravated driving while intoxicated with serious injury and manslaughter.
His passenger, Brooke Barron, 21, of Conway died April 1 as a result of injuries she sustained in the crash.
Following his not guilty plea May 3, Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius ordered Hill held without bail as she said he was a danger to the public due to his driving record.
While he has a bail hearing set for June 16, according to a May 26 motion from his attorney, Joseph E. Welsh of Exeter, Hill wanted a bail hearing sooner.
Prior to being ordered held May 3, Hill was receiving physical and occupational therapy at his mother's home in Conway from Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice of Carroll County for injuries he sustained in the March 31 crash. Welsh said Hill had 11 visits in the 23-day span from April 6-29.
"In the 23 days since his incarceration, the defendant has had one such appointment," said Welsh. "This is simply not adequate and can damage the defendant's ability to recover properly and fully from his injuries."
Welsh reminded Ignatius that at the May 3 hearing, Hill used a walker because his ability to walk has been "significantly impaired."
Welsh added that the Carroll County House of Corrections tried to find appropriate providers for Hill but hadn't been successful. He asked that Hill be allowed out on GPS monitoring, curfew or house arrest with an exception for medical appointments.
Assistant Carroll County Attorney Jeffrey Garrett objected on May 26. He said the June 16 bail hearing is for the manslaughter charge. He added there is already a June 24 evidentiary bail hearing where all the charges could be addressed. He said Conway police officers and witnesses are to appear June 24.
"Rescheduling this hearing again would further victimize the decedent's family and community, leaving them in a state of uncertainty about when the next hearing is going to occur," said Tynes. "The state is requesting that the June 16 bail hearing be canceled and all the bail issues be brought during the evidentiary bail hearing already set for June 24."
But Ignatius sided with Hill.
She agreed to grant him a new court date of June when he will be arraigned on the manslaughter charge, which was added to the other two charges by the grand jury, and she will hear arguments on bail, specifically whether Hill represents a danger to the community, provided that witnesses, police and the litigators who were previously scheduled to appear June 24 can appear as well.
The new hearing will take place June 7 at 10 a.m.
