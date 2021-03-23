CONWAY — A Carroll County Superior Court judge has granted permission for a Jackson teen accused of felony-level sexual assault to attend out-of-state college tours with one of his parents.
Attorney Michaela Andruzzi on March 9 filed charges of "special felony" aggravated felonious sexual assault and misdemeanor sexual assault against Riley Hayes, 18, of Jackson.
The Conway Police Department log from Feb. 26-March 1 showed that Hayes was charged with felonious sexual assault when the victim, a minor, was "physically helpless."
The log indicates Hayes was arrested at the Conway Police Station on Feb. 26 just before 4 p.m.
Carroll County Superior Court paperwork shows that Hayes turned 18 the day before the arrest and that the date of the alleged offense was Oct. 17, 2020. Hayes was released on personal recognizance.
The aggravated felonious sexual assault criminal complaint that Andruzzi filed says Hayes assaulted (a 15-year-old at the time) person "when (the alleged victim) was physically helpless to resist."
The statute that describes extended imprisonment says that any felony committed under a prescribed list of circumstances comes with a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.
The misdemeanor charge alleges Hayes assaulted a victim who was between the ages of 13 and 16. Class A misdemeanors carry a penalty of a year in jail and a $2,000 fine.
On March 18, Hayes' attorneys, Leslie Gill of Gill & Sculimbrene PLLC of Nashua and Robin Malone of Wadleigh, Starr & Peters, PLLC of Manchester, filed a motion to amend bail.
"Riley is a senior in high school. He has been accepted to a number of colleges, some of which are located outside of New Hampshire," states the motion.
"While the bail conditions as presently set do not contain a travel restriction, they do contain a curfew provision. Out of an abundance of caution, the accused requests that the Court amend bail and authorize Riley to travel out of state to tour colleges only if accompanied by a parent," the motion said.
The Feb. 26 bail order signed by Bail Commissioner L. Joline Gushee said Hayes would be subject to a curfew between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. He is no have no contact with a number of specified individuals.
The motion says that Assistant Carroll County Attorney Keith Blair agreed to the bail amendment.
Judge Amy Ignatius granted the motion on the day it was filed. The clerk of court sent a notice of decision to the parties on March 19.
Hayes is to have an arraignment in person in Carroll County Superior Court on April 8.
Starting Point has a 24/7/365 support line for victims of domestic and sexual violence and stalking, and for families and friends of victims. To speak with an advocate, call (800) 336-3795 or chatline on the web at resourceconnect.com/sp/chat. All calls are confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.