CONCORD — Unemployment in Carroll County as of July was 2.9 percent compared with 8.4 percent in July 2020 and 2.2 percent in July 2019, according to the New Hampshire Department of Employment Security, which released the latest figures Aug. 26.
The July rate was unchanged from June’s, which compared to 8.1 percent in June 2020. In June 2019, it was 2.5 percent.
In Carroll County, the rate as of July was 3.3 percent, unchanged from June’s. In Conway, the rate in July was 2.7 percent, down from 2.9 percent in June.
Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July 2021 was 5.4 percent, a decrease of .5 percent from June and a decrease of 4.8 percent from June 2020.
Brian Gottlob, director of Economic and Labor Market information for the state Department of Employment Security in Concord, said several factors are at play.
“First and foremost, remember that prior to the pandemic New Hampshire had a significant shortage of labor, and the pandemic has exacerbated that,” said Gottlob.
“The labor force participation rate in New Hampshire (and the nation) is down over the year, meaning fewer people are available for jobs even as demand for labor is increasing as the economy recovers," he said.
"Nationally, there was a significant increase in the number of older workers filing for Social Security (stepping out of the labor force); health concerns have kept both older and younger workers out of the labor force, as have issues of child care.”
He said the hospitality and retail industries have been especially hard hit by labor shortages as the businesses most affected by the pandemic many workers were laid off and a percentage have chosen not to return to the industry.
“Nationally, ‘quit rates’ among employees in food services and retail industries is the highest since the data have been collected. Overall quit rates are also higher but those industries have the highest rates by far. That may be in part because of lower wages and more opportunities in other industries but wages have risen higher in those industries. It may be alos the added stress of dealing with the public in a pandemic environment has made jobs in those industries less desirable," Gottlob said.
For more, go to nhes.nh.gov.
