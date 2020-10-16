JACKSON — There is more to see at the Jackson Historical Society than its outdoor “Return of the Pumpkin People” display on the Gray’s Inn fire of July 1983, but it certainly makes for a good way to start your tour of the current exhibit, “Jackson’s Missing Mansions and Lost Hotels.”
The new exhibit includes five newly commissioned paintings by artist Erik Koeppel of some of the long-gone buildings as well as storyboards of seven properties with vintage photographs and tales of their owners.
Koeppel and Jackson Historical Society President Emeritus Warren Schomaker gave a tour of the exhibit last Sunday.
As many people checked out the JHS’ Pumpkin People exhibit created by new JHS President Anne Pillion and Jackson firefighter/White Mountain School of Art collector Peter Benson, Koeppel and Schomaker recounted how the seeds of the current exhibit were planted.
“This project pretty much started last fall after we had finished the ‘Big Painting’ project that Warren and the Jackson Historical Society commissioned me to do,” said Koppel, referring to his work, “Autumn in the White Mountains,” at 6½ by 11¼ feet said to be the largest White Mountain School of Art painting in the world.
Added Schomaker, “The onset of the pandemic last spring allowed it to hiccup along for a while, but that enabled us to bring (new JHS president) Anne Pillion into it. Leslie (Warren’s wife) did all the storyboards, and Anne tied into it, adding and showing additional information about each one.”
Because the settings in many of the landscapes have changed with the regrowth of trees since the days of those mansions, Koeppel had to use his imagination as well as old photographs in re-creating the scenes.
“My focus was primarily on making a good, compelling picture that inspires interest in these historical places,” Koeppel said. “I visited the sites, and found other points of reference when the views from the actual sites were treed in. For example, with the Boulders Mansion painting, I imagined how it might have looked by combining the relationships of the mountains as they appear from the Christmas Farm Inn. I also took artistic liberty and imagined what the east side of Jackson Falls might have looked like without being covered with trees.
It’s like taking a trip back in time.
The Boulders was built in 1895 for Charles Ditson, whose father founded and later ran the Oliver Ditson Co., one of the great American music publishing houses of the 19th century. It had a water tower, which Koeppel has painted into the scene, with Jackson Falls and snow-capped Mount Washington both visible in that era when trees did not block the view.
Another departed edifice painted by Koeppel is Thistleton, built in 1887 for Thomas Strahan, a manufacturer of wallpaper. The home was located off Black Mountain Road, near the junction of Wilson Road. Longtime residents will recall that it was torn down in 1996.
Thanks to the efforts of Pillion, a storyboard display features a wallpaper remnant from the home, salvaged by local historian Alice Pepper of Jackson and loaned for the exhibit.
Koeppel also painted the Wilson Cottages. According to the Jackson Historical Society, Joseph Wilson bought a farmhouse on Wilson Road in 1854 and soon began taking in boarders.
Over the years, a large addition was added. It was operated by the Wilson family and their Proctor heirs through 1946 and by successive owners through 1966.
The next painting shows Brookmead, a home built in 1894 for Jackson resident Katharine Prescott Wormeley of Thorn Hill Road (her home later served as the Inn at Thorn Hill before that structure burned in October 2002 and was rebuilt in the graceful Queen Anne style of the original).
According to the storyboard, Brookmead was the third home of Wormeley’s on Thorn Hill Road, but unlike her other two, it was winterized so it could be used year-round. The home was designed by the famous New York City firm of McKim, Mead and White, which also designed Pennsylvania Station, the Washington Square arch and Boston Public Library.
So who was this former Jackson benefactor? At the exhibit researched by Pillion and Leslie Schomaker, you’ll learn she was Wormeley was a Newport, R.I., socialite who served as a nurse in the Civil War.
After the war, she returned to Newport and founded the Newport industrial School for Girls. She died in Jackson at Brookmead in August 1908.
An interesting side note: At the horse trough across from Thorn Hill Road is a historical marker donated to the town by Wormeley. The marker, placed there by the JHS, relates how Wormeley had the trough put there so that no horse need attempt the arduous uphill climb without benefit or aid of water.
The fifth painting is of the spectacular Gray’s Inn fire. Built in 1885 by C.W. Gray, the inn would be rebuilt after fires in 1902, 1903 and 1916.
Koeppel’s painting depicts the July 1983 fire.
Koeppel notes that in creating the powerful piece, he wanted to convey what seeing that fire must have felt like. Asked about that creative process, he said: “I’ve been cutting a lot of trees on my property since the spring, and when it wasn’t too dry we had several large brush fires (12 or 15 feet high). It’s amazing the heat that they throw, how tall the flames go, the sensation of light and color. Even a fire at that scale is awe-inspiring.
“I was forced to imagine a four-story structure, burning with flames double its height. I was told that burning embers the size of golf balls were discovered as far down as Story Land and Grant’s Supermarket. There was a print image of a drawing of the structure with all its architectural detail that I referred to, but the most important part of this painting for me was imagining what it must have felt like, and pushing the picture to feel that way. Huge and hot!”
As part of the exhibit, storyboards also cover the old Jackson Falls House which stood where Jackson Falls Marketplace is, home to the Jackson Post Office, the Autumn Nomad Cakes and Cafe, Dutch Bloemen Winkel and White Mountain Puzzles.
One of the panels describes how the hotel was built in 1857 by Joseph Trickey and opened as Jackson’s first hotel in 1858, putting the town “in the business of welcoming visitors.”
Adds the narrative, “It was to be followed by 20 hotels, inns, cottage colonies and boardinghouses.”
The hotel was demolished in 1979. Its Trickey Barn was saved from demolition by the Jackson Historical Society. It was dismantled and gifted to the Jackson Public Library and rebuilt on the town-owned former Gray’s Inn property, now the site of the town offices and library complex.
Another storyboard at the JHS exhibit shows the three incarnations of the old Iron Mountain House.
Standing where Red Fox Bar & Grille is off Route 16 across from the Honeymoon Covered Bridge, the first Iron Mountain House was built in 1861 and burned in 1877. The second rose in 1885, with such amenities as electricity and spring water.
Another storyboard shows “Jackson’s Grand Hotels,” including the still-operating Eagle Mountain House (first opened 1859) and Wentworth Hall (late 1800s to the present and currently under the management/ownership of Eleanor Koeppel, wife to Erik’s late father, Fritz Koeppel).
Go see the exhibit Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and other days by appointment or chance. “That said, Warren is there most days after 10 a.m.,” says Leslie Schomaker.
For more information, call (603) 383-4060 or info@jacksonhistory.org or go to jacksonhistory.org.
