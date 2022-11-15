OSSIPEE — Riley Hayes, the Jackson teenager accused of sexual assault and facing 20 years in prison, has offered to plead guilty to two misdemeanors in return for a one-year jail sentence, according to recently filed paperwork.
Hayes, now 19, was charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault in February 2021 in connection with an incident that allegedly took place Oct. 17, 2020, in Conway, when the female victim was “physically helpless to resist.”
He also was charged with misdemeanor sexual assault. According to the criminal complaint that Carroll County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi filed, the victim was 15 years old.
Hayes pleaded not guilty in March of 2021. The trial was to run from Dec. 12-16 but was canceled in the wake of a notice of intent to plead guilty thatwas filed Monday by Hayes’ lawyers, Robin Melone of Starr & Peters PLLC of Manchester and Leslie Gill of & Sculimbrene PLLC of Nashua.
“I am hereby informing the court of my intention to enter a plea of guilty to the charges of sexual assault misdemeanor; state will file an additional Class A misdemeanor endangering for providing alcohol; AFSA (Aggravated Felonious Sexual Assault) will be nol prossed (dropped),” states the proposed guilty pleas filed by Hayes’ defense team.
The defense team proposes that in return for guilty pleas to those two charges, Hayes agrees to serve up to a year in jail and have another yearlong jail term suspended for three years. He also agrees to have no contact with the alleged victim and another minor identified with initials.
The notice of intent to plead guilty is filed as a capped plea, meaning that’s the longest sentence he would agree to serve. The defense and prosecution will have a chance to argue where the cap should be set at a future hearing.
The April 2021 indictment for aggravated felonious sexual assault carries a 10- to 20-year prison sentence and a $4,000 fine.
As of Tuesday morning, no subsequent court date had been scheduled. The next steps will be for Hayes to enter a plea; then the prosecution and defense will argue about the cap that would be set by Superior Court Judge Mark Attorri. Andruzzi said she also needs to speak to the victim about the proposed plea.
Attorri is a new judge and was confirmed by the New Hampshire Executive Council about 11 months ago. He replaced Judge Amy Ignatius on the Carroll County bench last month.
Court documents filed earlier this month shed some light on the case. Many details have been kept under seal due to the ages of the people involved.
The state’s motion to continue trial filed Nov. 3 by Deputy County Attorney Keith Blair said that Hayes and another young man, identified as C.S., hatched a plan to invite “young girls over to a ‘party.’”
According to Blair, Hayes instructed C.S. that the girls should be 14 at maximum. The alleged victim arrived with a female friend and the “party” consisted of four people.
Blair said a girl who chose not to go to the party received a text of a picture of vomit from the other young man who said that she needed to come get the two girls because they were intoxicated.
The girl who got the text alerted her mother, and they went to the party to assist the reportedly inebriated girls.
Hayes admitted to providing Captain Morgans’s Spiced Rum and marijuana to the girls and having unprotected sex with one of them.
“There is no better evidence of defendant’s intent than his own words, showing that he was looking for young inexperienced girls to come to the ‘party,’” said Blair.
Blair’s motion to continue was based on the unavailability of witnesses for trial and Attorri denied it. That now appears to be a moot issue because the trial was canceled.
In their objection to Blair’s motion to continue, the defense team argued that a series of trial delays have been hard on Hayes.
“The press coverage of this case led to activists contacting Riley’s college. Adults in this New Hampshire community posted screen shots of The Conway Daily Sun articles on the College Facebook page, issuing warnings,” said the defense team.
“Riley was kicked out of student housing. This was all widely reported and covered by publications in his college town, here in New Hampshire and in multiple social media outlets,” the defense team continued.
Hayes, they said, “has been excoriated and threatened. He has been forced to return home, yet, in this small community feels unable to go out. While the state has previously said this isolation was ‘self-imposed,’ the state has also taken issue with Riley having inadvertent contact with witnesses in the community.”
Note: Starting Point: Services for Victims of Domestic & Sexual Violence has a 24/7/365 support line for victims of domestic and sexual violence and stalking, and for families and friends of victims. To speak with an advocate, call (800) 336-3795 or the chatline on the web at resourceconnect.com/sp/chat. All calls are confidential.
