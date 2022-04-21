JACKSON — Wrapping up her 14th year as principal of the Jackson Grammar School, Gayle Dembowski announced this week she intends to retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
Dembowski, 65, who lives in Chatham with her husband Richard, has loved being the principal at “the little school with the big heart” but believes June of 2023 will be the right time to step away.
The Jackson School Board voted unanimously to accept Dembowski’s resignation with regret at its monthly meeting on Monday.
“I had made a plan to go earlier at 62,” Dembowski said by phone on Thursday. “Then COVID came and it just didn’t seem right to leave.”
Superintendent Kevin Richard said the Jackson board will conduct a nationwide search for its next principal.
“All of the administrators, Gayle, in particular, have done a nice job of manning the pandemic,” he said by phone on Tuesday.
He added: “Giving the board this much advance notice, it kind of relieves the pressure on the Jackson board of having to find someone sooner rather than later. The board and I will put together a timeline for a nationwide search to find the right person for the Jackson Grammar School.”
Before becoming the Jackson principal, Dembowski lived in West Newbury, Mass., where she was an administrator of federal funds for SAU 21. She also brought experience as a literacy coordinator and was involved in middle school language arts as well as a self-controlled special education program.
Dembowski earned her bachelor of arts degree from Lesley University in Cambridge, Mass.; her master of arts degree in supervisor in reading from the University of Massachusetts-Lowell; and an advanced education diploma from the University of New England.
“I can say, I’ve really enjoyed it,” said Dembowski. “The last two years with the pandemic have been really difficult but the Jackson community has been wonderful through this. The people are really big on volunteering and supporting each other, and we needed that.”
She added: “I have a great staff here, we’re kind of like a family. My position here is a little bit unique from Conway in that I also have my hands in food service here and the Whitney Center (the town’s recreation center).”
Dembowski is not sure what she and her husband will do after retirement.
“We’re actually thinking about the ocean,” she said. “We want to get closer to medical services. As much as we love Chatham, we have no cell service and it’s a 40-minute trip to go to a grocery store.
Dembowski added: “That’s still a long way off. We’re going to keep doing terrific things here in this school. I’m looking forward to the rest of this year and next year.”
In 2014, under Dembowski’s leadership, Jackson Grammar School received the School of Excellence Award as part of the N.H. Excellence in Education Award, “recognizing our focus on the whole child, multi-age classroom environment and high level of communication and collaboration with its school community,” the school website states.
Jackson Grammar is a K-6 school with 44 students.
