JACKSON — The police department is working to improve its response to children in mental health crises, the chief told U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.
Shaheen last Friday hosted a virtual discussion with New Hampshire stakeholders and advocates to discuss the youth and teen mental health crisis facing the state.
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a serious toll on the mental health of Granite Staters — particularly young people. Over the past year, a record number of New Hampshire children have sought psychiatric care. Last year, there was nearly a 20 percent increase in the number of children calling a state-wide mental health crisis hot line.
Compounding these difficulties are severe financial difficulties that many mental health providers across the state are facing that threaten their ability to stay open.
Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley said his department was working to improve its identification of and response to mental health crises.
"Currently in police services the spectrum of our conduct with mental health crises, particularly with young people is either no crises and we take no action or the crises is full blown and the person is taken into protective custody," said Perley, adding in the later case police seek to have the person admitted involuntarily to a local hospital to see if they qualify for admission into the state hospital.
"What I wanted to do is develop a protocol that would take care of and identify the gray area in between those two extremes," Perley said.
Perley said he seeks to identify youth who are in crisis and give them a "warm handoff" to agencies like Northern Human Services.
He is working with Carroll County Coalition for Public Health and the National Alliance on Mental Illness New Hampshire to develop this program. The department's four full-time officers, including Perley, and part-time officer, have already had trainings in this regard to include evaluating suicide risk and ideation in the field based on the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale, which is used by most hospitals.
Among the goals, said Perley, is that this protocol will reduce the number of use of force incidents.
Perley said the officers are able to use their new training now. Over the next couple of weeks, officers in the department will be talking about how their training is working and that will help Perley craft the protocols.
The protocols will help the police and clinicians "get on the same page" in handling mental health crises. Part of that, he said, will be helping officers understand what types of help clinicians provide and what the "exceptions" should be and communication about how the outcome of the incident.
In a matter of weeks, Perley hopes Jackson Police will facilitate delivery of a four hour training to other Carroll County Police Departments.
"The more sensitized and the better conditioned the officers are to recognize the mental health crisis, the more success they have with handing people off and there's a good outcome," he said. "That's going to have a building effect so they (officers) are going to want that and it's going to happen more often."
The chief said he would like to see the federal government help with the cost of the training and or have legislation help incentivize departments use the program. He would also like to see federal money be put towards increasing access to clinicians outside of regular business hours , when "we (police) work the most and they (mental health clinicians) work the least."
"It's after 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday where people who are in mental health crisis know don't have resources readily available, and that increases their anxiety," said Perley, adding that to provide someone in need with a "complete circle" of mental health services clinicians need to be available.
During the event, Shaheen discussed how young Americans have struggled with their mental health during the pandemic and how Congress can address this crisis through additional resources and legislative action. Shaheen fought for the inclusion of $4.25 billion in funding to support substance use disorder treatment and mental health care services in New Hampshire and across the country in the emergency COVID relief legislation that became law in December.
The Shaheen-backed American Rescue Plan also included $3.9 billion in emergency funding for substance use and mental health programs, which included funding to improve children’s access to mental health care and support community mental health providers.
“While this pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of all Granite Staters, the impact has been particularly severe on our young people. Over the past year, youth in New Hampshire and across the country have coped with enormous grief, stress, anxiety and trauma from the devastating fallout of COVID-19," said Shaheen.
“As I told stakeholders and advocates this afternoon, this is a serious crisis that demands action from Congress, which is why I worked to secure federal funding in COVID-19 relief legislation to address the mental health challenges faced by Granite Staters of all ages. I’ll keep fighting to secure additional resources that invest in mental health as our communities start to look toward the road to recovery.”
Headrest is a non-profit organization with a mission to assist those affected by substance use disorder, experiencing a crisis, or in need of support by providing effective programs and treatments. The 24-hour New Hampshire Headrest Teenline is (800) 639-6095.
