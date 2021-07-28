JACKSON — The achievements of 97-year-old, Australian-born entrepreneur turned local historian Warren Schomaker were honored during a Boston Post Cane ceremony at the selectmen’s meeting Tuesday.
The Boston Post Cane comes from a tradition dating back to 1909, where towns honored their oldest citizen with an elaborate cane as well as a photo and short biography in the Boston Post.
While many of the canes have been lost over the years, and the Boston Post newspaper has long since folded, the tradition continues in many towns, including Jackson. This is the second time the cane has been awarded since the spring. In April it was given to Louise Richards, 99. However, she moved away, so Schomaker was next in line.
Forty-five to 50 people were in attendance.
“If you don’t know Warren, please get to know him today,” said Selectmen’s Chair Barbara Campbell. “He is quite an amazing man.”
Schomaker was born in Sydney, Australia in 1924. He came to America in 1945 with $50 in his pocket. His first job was Rochester, N.Y., making telephone equipment. He followed in his parents footsteps in the telecommunications industry as his father, George, installed the first dial phone system in the southern hemisphere and his mother, Ivy Emma Hill, was a telephone operator.
In 1955, Schomaker and a partner formed Utility Services which acquired a phone company in Melvin Village and converted it from a switch board to dial. In 1960, Schomaker and two other business partners formed Continental Telephone, which went public as one of the youngest companies on the New York Stock Exchange just a few years later.
While living in London and Manhattan he met his wife Leslie in 1979. She was with him at Tuesday’s ceremony.
He raised three children and two step children from previous marriages.
He and Leslie moved to Kennebunkport, Maine, where she had been living before they settled in Jackson in 1996. His keen interest in local history led him to the Jackson Historical Society where he which he is a part of to this day.
Schomaker is an active participant in Jackson civic life.
“What I want to keep remembering as long as I can, the best thing in Jackson that gave me the most pleasure was being involved in the creation of the (new) library,” said Schomaker. “I think one of the best examples of community working together.”
The project required selectmen’s approval, a town vote and other demonstrations of community involvement.
He said said it’s wonderful that Jackson had a trifecta in “that there are people that loved the libraries, people that love history, and people that love barns.”
Historical Society president Anne Pillion read a lengthy list of the historical society’s accomplishments under Schomaker’s leadership. Pillion replaced Schomaker as president last year. He remains active at the Historical Society.
Through the historical society, Schomaker helped raise money to dismantle the Trickey barn at the site of today’s Whitney Community Center and store the timbers for a future use. They were ultimately used in the library giving it a distinctive look and charm. Re-erecting the barn as a library was a community effort.
The library opened in December of 2010.
Schomaker said he will always remember a sunny day when the timbers were laid out on a field so community members could clean them with a special solution.
There is a book of photos in the library that cover the process of how the building came to be.
Other accomplishments include listing 17 historic buildings within Jackson Village to the National Register of Historic Places, staging a year-long Town of Jackson bicentennial celebration, helping the grammar school children create a time capsule, erecting the Korean War monument, creating the Memorial Walk to the town offices, restoring the old snow roller across from the Wentworth Inn, restoring the Town Hall — new roof, second floor egress, new siding, new wiring, general renovations – publishing numerous books of historic interest, and creating the Museum of White Mountain Art.
Besides 19th century paintings, the society exhibits some contemporary landscapes. It also commissioned the largest White Mountain oil on canvas anywhere, by local artist Erik Koeppel, which was unveiled last October.
The huge painting is entitled “Autumn in the White Mountains” and measures 6½ by 11¼ feet. It has become a draw for Jackson, just as Schomaker envisioned.
Schomaker also held the position of town treasurer for nine years.
Pillion noted that Schomaker was involved in the the commissioning of the replica cane that recipients get to take home and having a case made for the original at town office.
“When we devised that to be the replica cane, we stole a historic cane from Leslie’s, my wife’s grandmother,” joked Schomaker who got laughs from the audience. “So, that’s where it came from.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.