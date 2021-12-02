CONWAY — Still only in draft form, the Conway School Board got its first look at the proposed budget for 2021-22 last week and it tops $40 million for the first time, which is up roughly $1.5 million over the current budget. The chief reason for the hike is health insurance. School officials are bracing for a 10 percent increase in health insurance premiums.
Superintendent Kevin Richard shared the first draft of the budget on Nov. 22 with the school board’s budget committee, which is made up of all seven Conway board members along with an SAU 9 representative (Tim Sorgi of Albany) and an SAU 13 rep — a position that has gone unfilled for more than a decade.
The proposed budget is $40,279,098.
The 2021-22 budget approved last spring is $38,720,144.
Officials budgeted for a 10 percent increase in health insurance in the initial budget, which represents an increase of $768,116 over the current budget. Richard said the district will get a definite figure from its health insurance provider (Harvard Pilgrim Health Care) possibly as early as next week.
“That is the bulk, or the biggest, increase to the entire budget,” Richard said in the Professional Development Center at the Kennett Middle School on Nov. 22. “This is always a little bit of frustration on everybody's behalf in terms of what number goes into the budget. Well, right now we have a 10 percent increase to health insurance, we will not get those round results until probably the first week in December and that’s not a done deal, it’s a not-to-exceed number.”
He added: “We’re hopeful that it comes in lower than that. The next budge you see will reflect at least that.”
Health insurance, Richard said, totals roughly $9.8 million, or about 24.5 percent of the overall budget.
Of the $768,116 in possible health increases, $141,258 comes from health insurance for retirees. The proposed budget for retiree health insurance is $2,467,496.
“The dream, if you will, is to get everybody on the same health insurance for a number of different reasons,” he said. “When we say health insurance, for each group, it's not just Conway, but it's also Bartlett, Jackson and the SAU, so hopefully that comes forward.”
Richard added: “So here's the rub. And this is really important for board members to understand. (The Conway Education Support Personnel) is on the old health insurance. It was the copay plan with a very minimal, best buy deductible — a very expensive plan. Everybody else went to this $1,500 deductible.
“So last year, in January, because CESP was not negotiating, they decided, ‘Hey, look, it was a conversation between the board and the union, they said, you know what, in the best interest of your organization, in school district’s organization, it will save you money as the employee, it will save the district money as the employer, if you go to this $1,500 deductible plan. So the school board signed a sidebar agreement with the union. And by doing that, and going to the other plan, saved the district about $350,000 to $400,000, just by making that change.”
Richard said that was good for last year’s budget but that was only a one-year sidebar agreement.
“We have to budget for the more expensive health care plan today,” he said. “In April, hopefully, there's an agreement that goes before the public and the health insurance will be part of that. But right now, the Conway School District has to budget that more expensive plan.”
This led to an increase in the budget line by $450,000, according to Richard.
Richard said this is the final year of a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Conway Education Association (teachers’ union — about 180 members).
“And built into this budget are increases of $315,000 or so,” he explained. “That automatically goes in because it's a signed collective bargaining agreement, so those wages are right in there.”
Richard added: “I will tell you having negotiated a number of contracts, you aren't going to get big switches to any of the contract language or health benefits with a one-year deal. You aren't going to make long-term adjustments to try and keep competitive wages, or a one-year agreement. So when you do those three-year agreements, just understand the successive years are built into the salary.”
Richard shared a breakdown of anticipated expenses for each school district unit. They are:
Unit 2: Special education districtwide is up $651,416 or 10.36 percent from this year, projecting to be $6,940,640 in the 2021-22 budget.
Unit 3: Kennett High School is up $324,590 or 3.87 percent, with a projected budget of $8,719,474 for next year.
Unit 4: Kennett Middle School is down $24,322 or .66 percent, with a projected budget of $3,634,902.
Unit 5: Conway Elementary School, which received the $60,000 elementary school rotating (maintenance) fund in 2021-22, is down $127,739 or 4.76 percent, with a projected budget of 2,556,323.
Unit 6: John H. Fuller Elementary School is up $97,801 or 4.08 percent, with a projected budget of $2,494,339.
Unit 7: Pine Tree School, which has the rotating fund this coming year, is up $222,084 or up 9.04 percent, with a projected budget of $2,678,041.
Unit 8: Technology districtwide is down $57,505 or 5.29 percent, with a projected budget of $1,029,240.
Unit 9: Career technical education is up $119,433 or 8.59 percent, with a projected budget of $1,509,136.
Unit 10: Maintenance and transportation districtwide is up $301,771 or 3.44 percent, with a projected budget of $9,078,578.
