OSSIPEE — A state prison inmate, Dana Collins, formerly of Ossipee, pleaded guilty last Friday to assaulting a fellow inmate with a food tray while incarcerated at the county jail.
The attack was reportedly in retribution for the inmate speaking to police about the victim of a crime for which Collins pleaded guilty.
Collins, 39, was before Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius on Oct. 2 for a plea and sentencing hearing on the assault charge. The hearing was held by Webex and Collins was appearing from state prison in Concord.
Deputy County Attorney Steve Briden said the altercation took place at the Carroll County House of Corrections and was investigated by Brian King of the county sheriff's department, who was given surveillance video. The indictment Briden signed says the crime took place June 5, 2019.
Briden told the Judge that Jay McMahon was sitting at a table in the day room when he was attacked by Collins. Briden noted the assault took place the day before Collins pleaded to a series of felonies.
"You can see on that video Dana Collins comes up behind Mr. McMahon, he has an empty food tray in his hands and he basically winds up to strike Mr. McMahon in the back of the head with the food tray," said Briden.
"Mr. McMahon dodges slightly and he's struck with a kind of a glancing blow."
Briden said the pair "scuffled" on the floor after that.
Collins confirmed that the description of the charge is accurate.
After pleading guilty to the felonies, Collins was moved from jail to prison.
On Friday, he was given a one-to-two-year prison sentence that was suspended for two years. If imposed, it would be served consecutively with any suspended sentences Collins had in prior cases.
Collins was represented by Michael J. Zaino of Zaino Law in Hampton.
In June of 2019, Collins was sentenced in Carroll County Superior Court on multiple felony drug charges including selling fentanyl that resulted in the death of Carmela Porter, 28, of Ossipee on Nov. 20, 2017.
According to the Carroll County Independent, Collins was indicted for witness tampering and allegedly attacked McMahon for speaking to police about Porter. That indictment was dropped as a result Friday's plea.
For selling the fentanyl to Porter that resulted in her death, the court sentenced Collins to serve seven to 14 years in the state prison. An additional year, concurrent, was imposed for breach of bail conditions.
Collins was also sentenced to a suspended, consecutive term of six to 12 years at the New Hampshire State Prison for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, and concurrent suspended 2-4 years at the New Hampshire State Prison for being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon, 12 months in the house of corrections for receiving stolen property and 12 months in the house of corrections for being a habitual offender.
The suspended terms will run for 10 years upon his initial release on parole for the death resulting case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.