ALBANY — A Maine woman suffered an ankle injury while hiking on the Boulder Loop Trail on Thursday and needed state Fish and Game’s assistance to carry her out.
According to Sgt. Alex Lopashanski of the NH Fish and Game, the hiker was Jordan Van Savage, 32, of Brunswick, Maine.
“Van Savage was hiking with a friend and they were descending the trail when she stepped on a rock that slid, causing her to slip and injure her ankle,” the release from Lopashanski states. “She was unable to bear weight on the injured leg.”
According to Lopashanski, a passing hiker was able to find cell service further up the trail and placed a call to 911 for help.
“Along with conservation officers, members of Conway Fire and Rescue, SOLO students and the US Forest Service responded,” the release states. “Jordan was located just under one mile from the trailhead. She was placed in a litter and carried out. She arrived at a waiting ambulance shortly before 2 p.m., and was taken to the Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment.”
New Hampshire Fish and Game is a self-funded agency which relies heavily upon volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe Card.
Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.HikeSafe.com.
