FRYEBURG, Maine — At a meeting hosted Tuesday on Zoom by the Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission, residents of Fryeburg voiced concern over proposed zoning changes they fear will ruin the scenic beauty of the town.
Roughly 35 people attended the meeting, which the commission hosted because it had the technology to do so.
Fryeburg Code Officer Chris Walton explained that the planning board feels the changes will bring zoning into alignment with the Comprehensive Plan, a vision document enacted in 2015. He said economic development is the board's main focus.
Walton said the boundaries of the industrial zone in the area of Porter Road were modified to move it away from the aquifer. The board then decided to create a new industrial zone at Corn Shop Road, where HarMac Rebar & Steel is located. That area of town also has three-phase power, which would be useful for industrial users.
That new industrial zone was of concern to several residents, who said aside from HarMac, the road has residential housing and beautiful farmland that they would like to preserve. They also said it floods.
Walton said: "This isn't some kind of attempt to rush this to get it into this year's meeting or in any way use the conditions of our current pandemic and such to to try to get around some of the proper etiquette. We're just trying to seek public opinion at this time."
Planning Board member Ed Price summarized the board's reasoning by saying: "The biggest changes are we're trying to reduce the industrial zone over the aquifer to protect the aquifer, but at the same time, increase the industrial zone in other areas so we can bring in commercial development to the town of Fryeburg.
"Along with that we're increasing the general commercial area to allow more businesses to come into Fryeburg. That's it in a nutshell," he said.
"You come across Corn Shop Road it's beautiful," said resident Margaret Eastman. "All you see as those beautiful farmlands down there — fields, the mountains. That's no place to plunk a business."
Har Mac Manager Amos Maillett, who lives on Corn Shop Road, said his company wasn't asking for the change and has no plans to expand its footprint. But he said he's open-minded about the proposal and said it's worth discussing.
"A lot of folks said, you know, the other end of Corn Shop Road is obviously very scenic, and I enjoy it myself," said Maillett, who suggested changing the boundaries of the proposed industrial zone.
Resident William Harriman, who writes about town and environmental issues on the Fryeburg water Facebook page, said Corn Shop Road is also over the aquifer.
Harriman was among the residents who said the process should be postponed at least until townspeople can gather in person.
"I feel that there should be no vote on it this June," said Harriman. "I think this is more important than just trying to throw it into a Zoom meeting and force feed to us before everybody is vaccinated (for COVID-19) or even understands what's going on."
Selectman Kimberly Clarke said she "had a problem" with making side streets off Main Street, such as Oxford Street, part of a residential-commercial zone.
"We have a big housing shortage in our town, we don't have a business shortage," said Clarke. "And those streets that you've designated as commercial are some of our oldest homes in the village."
Tom Rebmann replied: "What we're proposing is to give the folks that own the large houses and the residential properties an option to be able to use those buildings for something other than strictly residential use.
"It is now currently the majority residential, but it has been a mixed-use area. Even when I moved here, 25 years ago, there were restaurants and bakeries and other types of small businesses in this area," said Rebmann, a planning board member. "We want to be able to facilitate that to continue happening."
Stuart Street resident Jennifer Smith said she thought the proposed change of use would be "exciting" as it could allow her to sell candles or have a Reiki business there.
Her concern was that "loud, noisy businesses" might move in, too.
The Sun asked whether short-term rentals would be allowed in the proposed commercial-residential zone, which is depicted in orange on a zoning map.
"As far as lodging is concerned, hotels, motels, bed-and-breakfast (inns) are allowed with the planning board's approval," said Walton. "But we have no particular ordinance related to short-term rentals like Airbnb."
Walton and Town Manager Katie Haley said short-term rentals are not prohibited in Fryeburg.
"To my knowledge, if a person were to rent their house for the weekend, I don't believe there's any reason they can't at the moment," said Walton.
Planning board member Edy Kizaki earlier in the week had raised questions about the zoning map's accuracy.
Meeting attendee John Cegielski said he owned a business at 119 Porter Road and wondered why that area appeared to be proposed residential, but Walton said the map should have shown Cegielski's land would in fact remain industrial.
Nathan Hall questioned the new map's depiction of the area around Lovewell Pond Road, which is where town hall is located. He said it appears that an area there would change from commercial-residential to general commercial.
Town Manager Katie Haley said she thought the zoning was supposed to stay the same in the area around town hall.
"It'd be a very odd thing to introduce a general commercial distric, down into Lovewell Pond Road," said Hall. "If it's not what you're suggesting we do, then you probably would want to redraw the map."
Walton said he thinks the proposed map is accurate except for the area around Porter Road.
A corrected map will be posted on the town website.
The planning board will likely follow up on the comments from the hearing at a workshop to be held after the conclusion of their next regular meeting.
Walton said he believes it will be held Feb. 23.
Meetings start at 6 p.m. at the Hastings Community Center. Meetings are posted at fryeburgmaine.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.