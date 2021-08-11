PINKHAM NOTCH — The Moat Mountain 24 Hours of Great Glen at the base of the Mt. Washington Auto Road wasn’t just an endurance mountain bike race; it was a homecoming.
Participants and their families came from as far away as Alaska, Virginia, Colorado and Michigan to be a part of this year’s 21st anniversary race held over the weekend.
The race was held annually starting in 1996, and after a five-year hiatus (plus another year due to COVID-19) returned with 500 competitors, cycling the grounds through the day and night on Saturday and Sunday, enduring the heat and some rain. Racers rode as either a solo competitor or a team of two, four or five on the 8.8-mile course throughout the Great Glen Trails network of carriage roads and challenging single-track.
Moat Moat Mountain Smokehouse and Brewer, based in North Conway, was this year’s title sponsor, while Barker Mountain Bikes out of Bethel, Maine, was the presenting sponsor.
The theme to the event was “Back to the Land of Oz.” Racers met flying monkeys, rode through a field of poppies, went under a rainbow and followed the “yellow brick road” — a fully painted floating bridge over the Glen pond which was an option to ride as a more direct line in the race course. BikeReg, the online software used for participants to sign up, sponsored the floating bridge.
“This event creates so many memories for people,” Nate Harvey, co-director of the race commented. “To see riders and volunteers from past 24-hour races return is exciting and tear-jerking.
"Lots of locals and hundreds of weekenders from far, far away kept grabbing me before, during and after the event thanking Great Glen for the work and opportunity to ride with friends and family at this incredible venue again,” he said.
Completing the most laps, 34, in the expert, four-person, 24-hour ride was Team Velocio Northeast, made up by Jake Hollenbach of Richmond, Vt.; Breeze Keller of Portsmouth; Mike Morse of Salem; and Kevin Bouchard of Westport, N.Y. They edged team Pure Adrenaline by a lap.
For the women, Team BRSC (Alexandra Jospe of South Londonderry, Vt.; Kayla Brannen, Thetford, Vt.; Melissa Gawron, Mattapan, Mass.; and Roni Vetter of Manchester), completed 28 laps in 24 hours to take home honors.
Luke Plummer of Medford, Mass., logged the most solo laps over 24 hours, completing 26.
Meg Skidmore, formerly of Randolph and now living in Alaska, was the top female soloist with 13 laps in 24 hours.
Notable in the results was team “West Hill Shop,” a four-person junior category (17-and-under) team comprising Kari Trotter of Keene, Micah Burner of Spofford,; David Northcott of Walpole; and Gunnar Caldwell of Putney, Vt.)who completed 30 laps in 24 hours 24 minutes and 1 second, which makes them competitive in the expert male division. They topped team Pure Adrenaline, which completed 33 laps.
The fastest lap completed on course was by Paul Runcy, 50, of Durham at a blazing 37 minutes and 15 seconds. Runcy was racing with all-male team “Four Members” (Mark and Nathan D’Amato of Methuen, Mass. and Keith Baker of Dover) in the 12-hour race.
The “Smittys on Tandem,” a co-ed two person team (Alan and Sandy Smith of Weare) drew the delight of spectators and other racers for their impressive ability to navigate tight corners and hop rocks with their tandem mountain bike. They completed 9 laps in the 12-Hour race category which ran from noon to midnight.
Full results and information about riders can be found on the event website greatglentrails.com/24_hogg.
Photos of the weekend can be found on Joe Viger’s website, the official race photographer: tinyurl.com/422jkp7r.
