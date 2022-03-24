By Steve Woodcock, special to The Conway Daily Sun
CONCORD — The most recent session of the New Hampshire Legislature lasted for three days, with almost 30 hours of deliberations on 180 bills and ended in a suspended session and the work incomplete.
The rest of the nearly 200-plus bills will be debated at the next session. Like all of the sessions this year, a majority of the votes were by voice or division. In both of those voting techniques no representative is personally identifiable but the majority party, in this case Republican, almost always wins.
Only about 30 roll call (identifiable) votes were taken in the session. Present were about 345 of the 400-member House. The Speaker and majority Republican Party continue to prohibit those with medical issues from participating remotely.
Vote results can be confusing. For instance, House Bill 1077 was tabled; however, a NO vote on tabling actually meant you wanted to remove the prohibition. and a YES vote meant you did not want to remove the prohibition. In HB 1455, the title states enforcement but means actually the opposite.
As a reminder, every bill that passes the House must be approved by the Senate and the governor before it becomes a law.
• HB 1077: Repeal Prohibition of Conversion Therapy. Currently, this practice is not allowed in the state. Conversion therapy by definition is “the pseudoscientific practice of attempting to change an individual’s sexual orientations from homosexual or bisexual or their gender identity using psychological, physical or spiritual interventions.”
If the bill passed, it would make the practice legal for minors in N.H. and impact many young men and women who are LGBTQ. The bill was tabled; however, the essence of the tabling means that if you voted NO to tabling, you were in favor of the repeal and if you voted yes, you were not.
• HB 1096: Prohibit open carrying or display of a deadly weapon within 100 feet of a polling place. The sponsor of the bill believed this bill would eliminate potential intimidation during the voting process. Opponents indicated N.H. has for years allowed weapons in voting areas without an issue and this was a solution to a non-existent problem. The bill was presented as a negative bill, Inexpedient to Legislate (ITL), which means to kill the bill. A YES vote meant kill the bill and NO allowed the prohibition of weapons during the voting process. This is another case where the actual vote means the opposite of the intent. The bill was ITL or killed so nothing changes in the law.
• HB 1298: Eligibility for the education tax credit. The 2012-passed law allows a business or individual to make a donation to the state-approved scholarship fund for a tax credit. The fund when established was intended for low-income families.
Low income is determined as no more than 300 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. In N.H. that would be $79,000 for a family of four. The bill would raise the limit to 500 percent, or $132,000 for a family of four. The average income of a N.H. family of four is $97,000. Last year not all eligible students that applied were served due to insufficient funds.
The minority Democratic Party felt the guidelines should not be expanded as the scholarship was not meeting the needs of the low-income applicants and there is a waiting list. The majority Republican Party felt an increase would allow more middle-income families to apply. The bill passed.
• HB 1455: State enforcement of federal vaccination mandates. This bill would prohibit N.H. from enforcing federal laws requiring a person to submit proof of vaccination against COVID-19 as a condition of employment. The title of this bill is the opposite of the law’s intent. The law would be non-enforcement of the federal vax mandate.
The minority party felt this law would impact the requirement for N.H. health-care facilities to be in compliance with federal law. This would jeopardize Medicare and Medicaid federal funding and reimbursement to the state’s nursing homes and health care facilities. The majority party believed that although the law is a violation of federal government requirements, funding has yet to be withheld from any state that enacted this law. The bill passed.
• HB 1625: Repealing prohibition on entering or remaining on a public way or sidewalk adjacent to a reproduction health care facility. This bill’s intent is to eliminate the “buffer zone” law that prohibits a person from remaining on a public sidewalk within 25 feet of the entrance or exit of a reproductive health care facility.
Currently, protesters retain their First Amendment right to free speech but cannot stand near the entrance or exit of the facility.
The minority party believes elimination of the current law would increase intimidation and fear for women entering the facility. The majority party felt there are sufficient laws to handle intimidation and harassment and the current buffer zone inhibits free-speech. This bill was first tabled, then brought back, removed from the table and passed.
• HB 1667: The standard and optional veteran’s tax credit and all veteran’s tax credit. This bill is enabling legislation, which means it is up to each city and town to agree whether to use the law. Today, many cities and towns provide an annual tax credit, usually a few hundred dollars, to veterans.
However, National Guard and Reservists have never been included in the tax credit provision because They didn’t meet the definition of a veteran due to their lack of active service. Now the bill would expand the tax credit eligibility to both National Guard and Reservist. The bill passed.
• HB 1673: The scope of fetal protection. The intent of this bill was to significantly alter the recently passed anti-abortion bill and required 24 week ultrasound. This bill was a perfect example of timing and using the system.
The bill arrived on the floor of the House for debate at 9:30 p.m., almost 12 hours after the day began and attendance had declined due to the lateness of the session.
The minority party brought in an amendment with sweeping revisions to the current abortion law, and this was voted down 163-165. If you voted yes for the minority amendment, you were for revamping the current strict abortion law, and a no vote meant you wanted to keep the law as is.
After the vote, the majority party maintained the abortion bill as currently in law but amended the specifications of the 24-week ultrasound. The majority revision and bill both passed on voice votes. Abortion in N.H. remains strictly controlled and limited.
State Rep. Steve Woodcock is a Democrat from Conway.
