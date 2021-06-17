CONWAY — Build a rental housing project with living quarters above commercial storefronts?
That is one option that a design exercise held this week by the Mount Washington Valley Housing Coalition is exploring.
MWV Housing Coalition Executive Director Harrison Kanzler said the hypothetical planning exercise — known as a “charrette,” and one of many held by the non-profit organization in recent years — is an attempt to come up with solutions to the dearth of affordable housing in the valley.
A public listening session was held at the North Conway Community Center on Tuesday with about 17 members of the public in attendance. That was followed by a work session involving a team of local professionals, who worked Wednesday from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Technology Village in Conway on viable proposals.
Kanzler said that prior to the public session, the team visited a 39-acre parcel off the south side of the Kancamagus Highway in Conway, across from Robert Morrell Drive where affordable homes were built by MWV Habitat for Humanity a decade ago.
A write-up on Pinkham Real Estate’s website describes the land used for the charrette this way:
“This parcel could be developed for multiple housing units or used for a few houses to maintain privacy yet be close to town or to build your private estate,” said Pinkham Real Estate. “There are water and sewer hookups at the street and a lot of design work was done about 15 years ago for a housing project of about 150 units.”
Josh Brustin of Pinkham Real Estate said the property is owned by JR&S Associates of Glen and listed by Greydon Turner of Pinkham Real Estate for $495,000.
The property is for sale and has met various criteria making it a good fit for the charrette and also has access to municipal water and sewer, said Kanzler.
The design team is composed of Josh McAllister and Dan Lucchetti of HEB Engineers, Josh Brustin of Pinkham Real Estate, Gordon Cormack of Cormack Construction, Conway-based architect Michael E. Couture, Alan Gould of TD Bank and Evelyn Whelton of Bank of New Hampshire.
Kanzler said one idea they heard from the public “was the idea of building a ‘cluster’ type of mixed-use housing with a village aspect to it.”
Rental housing would be located above storefronts along with a mix of other units such as multi-family buildings, duplexes and single-family, he said. ”
Krista Karnun, a Realtor with Keller Williams Lakes and Mountains, made the storefront suggestion. She brought up the example of the Seasons at Attitash as the type of housing that could be built with a concentration on local activities and amenities such as trails for the parcel that was studied off the Kanc.
On Wednesday, Kanzler said the design team “used the affordable housing density ordinance that the town of Conway passed last year, which would allow over 300 units on that lot if 25 percent of them are affordable.
But, he continued, “We found that based on community feedback, we did not want a bunch of apartment buildings and condos, and that would have been the only way to get that any units.
“So, we went for more single-family style units, which cut us back to just shy of 200 units,” said Kanzler.
He added that they were able to get 50 percent of the units at an affordable rate of under $267,500.
Kanzler said the reveal will be done virtually on July 7 and will include video from the two sessions. Kanzler said it will be “like a documentary,” with videographer Chris Proulx of Borealis Productions of Conway filming and producing the video.
The reveal will be on the MWVHC Facebook page or a Zoom webinar. Those who want to be in the webinar will be able to sign up through mwvhc.org in the near future.
“The goal is we want to show that this could be done by a developer without grants,” said Kanzler, noting that obtaining government grants could further add to a project’s viability for a potential developer.
He made that remark in response to a question at Tuesday’s session made by Kim Whitefeather of Ossipee.
Dr. Marianne Jackson, interim director of the Gibson Center for Senior Services, urged the designers to include solar technology and energy-saving measures in their building designs.
Also speaking Tuesday was Victoria Laracy, the housing coalition’s former director, who said voters ought to use the exercise to make changes to town zoning ordinances.
Conway officials included Selectman John Colbath and planning board member Erik Corbett.
According to Kanzler, the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development sets the affordability rates for Carroll County. HUD defines an affordable rent for a one- bed apartment as $960 per month including utilities; $1,152 for a two-bedroom; $1,331 for a three-bedroom and $1,485 for four bedrooms.
An “affordable” home in Carroll County, according to HUD, would sell for under $267,500.
A HUD chart shows that median income in Carroll County is $75,000 for a four-person household and $60,000 for two people.
Generally, “workforce housing” is targeted to those earning 60 percent of area median income, which translates to $36,000 for two people, $40,500 for three people and $45,000 for four people.
Purchase affordability can go up to 120 percent of median household income for loans through New Hampshire Housing Financing Authority, Kanzler said. For more, go to mwvhc.org.
