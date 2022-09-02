osborne

Free Stater Jason Osborne, 45, is seen in a campaign sign posted on his website. The Republican from Auburn apologized for statements made in 2011 on a Free Stater website that contained racial slurs.

CONCORD — State Rep. Matt Wilhelm (D-Manchester) has called on House Majority Leader Rep. Jason Osborne to resign. He also criticized Gov. Chris Sununu for not also calling for Osborne's resignation after a decade-old website post resurfaced of Osborne using repeated racial slurs.

Osborne, a Republican from Auburn, didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment but told WMUR on Thursday he was sorry for the remarks posted on a website forum at “Free Talk Live,” a Free Stater radio show based in Keene.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.