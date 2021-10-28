CONWAY — Back in action after seeing several historic buildings razed in recent years — including the 1793-built home that became the site of the Homestead Restaurant, the Christ Church Episcopal rectory and the Ebenezer Burbank tavern — the Conway Historic District Commission has resumed meeting again.
The group has no regulatory powers and is advisory only to the selectmen.
Although it’s too late to save those aforementioned properties, the group is hoping to ensure that other treasured landmarks don’t meet a similar fate — while not overstepping the rights of property owners.
How to best do that is the proverbial elephant in the room, members conceded when they met Wednesday at the Conway Public Library.
Chaired by Ken Rancourt, president of the Conway Historical Society, the selectmen-appointed group has been meeting the fourth Wednesday of every month since July.
Selectmen’s representative is Steve Porter, a North Conway native and former longtime chair of the Conway Planning Board, is on the commission,
Other members include retired Pine Tree School teachers Penny Merrill and Sally Smith; former planning board member David Robinson; Alane Bamberger; Conway native and longtime teacher Brian P. Wiggin; Ray Lawrence of Kearsarge; and Heather Corrigan of North Conway.
Rancourt and Porter noted that the group’s first task is to compile an inventory of historical structures in town. Committee members at a previous meeting were each asked to compile that inventory for their respective towns.
They are using as a base materials from the Henney History Room, curated by historian Bob Cottrell, as well as other resources, including a study undertaken by the state Department of Transportation of homes that would be impacted by the now defunct Route 16 bypass.
Originally, the group thought that it would be good to list those predating 1900 but at Wednesday night’s session, Wiggin — who lives on Conway Lake but who grew up on the West Side — said it would be better to backtrack from 1880 and before.
Wiggin also said that while the original assignment was for each person to list 10 homes or businesses, he found more than 20 off West Side Road alone.
“Do as many as you feel you can, Brian,” said Rancourt.
“There are homeowners’ rights, and people get concerned when you mention the word, ‘historic,’” Porter noted.
“People like to attack the political avenue, or the planning board, because again we’re the ones who are supposed to preserve this. But it’s also a question of a landowners’ property rights,” said Porter.
He said it’s premature to ponder whether Conway would consider, as some towns do, offering as an incentive a reduced tax rate to property owners who preserve their older homes or undertake easements for their preservation — but committee members said it’s discussing.
“Once we get the inventory we can probably have that kind of conversation,” said Porter.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Rancourt, Porter and Wiggin in particular talked about identifying historic districts, such as what was done in the 1980s when the commission was first established by residents of the historic Redstone Quarry village.
Porter said the original commission was never disbanded but it had become dormant — so when there was an outcry over the razing of the Homestead and more recently the former Burbank tavern in Center Conway, the selectmen reactivated the panel.
The Homestead was built by Amos Barnes, who served three enlistments under George Washington in the Revolutionary War.
Also razed was the rectory at the First Episcopal Church on Pine Street in North Conway, which was once part of town father Samuel Thompson’s inn on the grounds of today’s North Conway Community Center and where the first artists of the White Mountain School of Art stayed on when visiting the region in the 1830s.
The former Burbank house, built in the early 1770s, was site of Conway’s first town meetings.
When the state did an inventory in the 1990s, Porter and Wiggin agreed that it was not a thoroughly done list — which is why the commission is tackling it more extensively now.
They are asking the public to help compile the list. “This is all voluntary regarding the public’s input, and we are asking for their input and help,” said Rancourt.
Their questionnaire as it now stands states: “The Conway New Hampshire Historic District Commission has been reactivated and our first goal is to verify the oldest homes in Conway.
“We are currently identifying homes built prior to 1880. You are receiving this survey because you are the present owner of one of the homes that we have identified. We would appreciate your help and look forward to any information that you can provide.”
It goes on to ask for the homeowner’s email address, mailing address and physical address. It then asks survey respondants to state:
• The date their house was built and who the original occiupants were (if possible, respondents are asked to provide documentation of when the house was built).
• Provide history of the house including interesting facts, people who lived there and any changes made to the structure.
• Photographs/paintings of the house and of people who have lived there through the years.
Porter said he would ask selecmen at their next meeting about using the town’s official logo along with the commission’s logo on the letterheads for the survey.
Robinson is tasked with coming up with a website and database for the commission. That will enable committee members to access information.
The group has had discussions with the Conway tax assessor’s office and learned that some old tax cards may be found in the basement of Conway Town Hall, where they can be examined.
According to meeting minutes, Conway Public Library’s Cottrell and has found “good information in the New Hampshire Division of Historical resource data files” concerning Conway’s older homes.
Porter, Rancourt and fellow commission members agreed that a long-term plan could include putitng up signs welcoming visitors to historic districts in town, such as what was done in the early 1990s by the late Ralph Wiggin (Brian Wiggin’s father) when the state designated West Side Road as a scenic route.
They also talked about having — with homeowners’ permission — signs placed on the exterior of historic homes, such as is what is done in other communities such as Portsmouth.
Porter emphasized that the goal is to enhance appreciation of local history and to preserve what’s left.
“Being a North Conway native who grew up here, I’m a softie when it comes to history. I’m not big on change,” said Porter.
“When I drive to work from Conway to Grant’s in Glen in the morning, I like to look over and see the 1874-built Victorian train station across Schouler Park; I like to look at the North Conway 5&10 and then the Eastern Slope Inn (all of which are liste don the National Register of Historic Places).
“I like that architecture that we grew up with and which makes this area unique. And I think when people come up here on vacation they like that we still have that New England charm and they want to see that.
“So I see it as part of my responsibility as a selectman and member of the planning board to help preserve some of those buildings for our children.”
For more information, contact Rancourt at (603) 986-1557 or via email at janeandken@roadrunner.com or Porter at (603) 986-7220.
