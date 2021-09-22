CONWAY — High schoolers across the state are planning a “climate strike” event Friday, calling for a New Hampshire coal-fired plant to be shut down. Kennett High School students plan to join in, organizing their own protest at the Four Corners in Conway Village at 4 p.m. Friday.
Young climate activists plan to stage protests in Portsmouth, Durham, Concord, Nashua and Jaffrey. as well as Conway, in coordination with such groups as 350 New Hampshire, New Hampshire Youth Movement and Rights & Democracy.
“New Hampshire has no plan to address the climate crisis, so youth across the state are holding climate strikes on Sept. 24, a day of action coordinated with climate strikes across the globe,” said 350NH.
“Our congressional delegation will soon vote on a federal budget reconciliation bill that includes investments in renewable energy and climate resiliency; NH has the power to build offshore wind and shut down coal plants. We are taking to the streets to demand climate action,” it said.
The Conway event will be at 4 p.m. at the intersection of Routes 16 and 153, weather permitting. Organizers are Kennett seniors Levi Robert, Lily Orth and Amy Burton.
Robert said they won’t be giving speeches but will be holding signs. “The goal of the event is to raise awareness for climate issues (and actions we can take) happening right here in New Hampshire,” said Robert.
Robert said they are calling on the leaders of New Hampshire to shut down the Merrimack Generating Station in Bow. “This is the only large-scale remaining coal plant in New England without a shutdown date. In one hour of operation it creates 26 years’ worth of the average person’s CO2 emissions.”
Asked if wind power could really replace coal, Robert produced a fact sheet from the Seacoast Anti-Pollution League and Wind Alliance for a Seacoast/Shipyard in Sustainable Transition (WindASSIST) that quoted a 2010 U.S. Department of Energy study as saying, “There are up to 200,000 MW of wind power potential within 50 miles of the NH/Maine/MA coasts alone, the highest amount of wind available in the country.”
According to the fact sheet, “200,000 MW is enough to power the entire East Coast or enough to retire most U.S. coal plants, or every nuclear power plant in the country and still have some power to spare.”
Merrimack Station is owned by Granite Shore Power in Bow, which also owns the White Lake Combustion Turbine in Tamworth.
The Merrimack power plant, which has a 482-MW capacity, is described on graniteshorepower.com as “two coal-fired units (that) serve as seasonal and peak demand resources.
“The two combustion turbine units primarily serve peaking roles, operating during periods of extreme intermittent demand and when generation is needed quickly to maintain electrical system stability on the grid,” the website states.
“Merrimack Station plays an important role in providing grid generation diversity, especially during critical winter months when natural gas becomes constrained in ISO-NE.”
The website further notes that machinery installed in 2011 cut “the plant’s sulfur dioxide emissions by more than 95 percent and its mercury emissions by more than 85 percent.”
On Wednesday, Granite Shore Power released a statement that said, in part: “These actions by a few select individuals are taken, we are told, in the name of abating climate change, yet shuttering Merrimack station would do little to reduce global emissions or have any measurable effect on the climate. In fact, immediately retiring Merrimack Station would put at risk the families and businesses that rely on our power when needed most.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.