CONCORD — Former state Reps. Gene Chandler, Republican from Bartlett, and Ed Butler, Democrat from Hart’s Location, may not agree on much. But both dislike changes being floated with respect to the Granite State’s two congressional districts — changes that would move most Carroll County towns, including Conway, from the 1st into the 2nd Congressional District.
Today, the public has an opportunity to weigh in on the proposed redrawn political maps.
The state’s Special Committee on Redistricting, led by state Rep. Barbara Griffin (R-Goffstown) will hold a public input session at Representatives Hall in the State House at 5 p.m. Testimony may be submitted online.
What’s the difference between the two maps? Plenty.
According to WMUR-Channel 9, “Under the GOP plan, the 1st Congressional District would become more Republican-friendly while the 2nd District would be even more solidly Democratic than it has been for the past decade.”
Locally, under the Republican plan, the towns of Moultonborough, Tuftonboro and Wolfeboro would remain in the 1st Congressional District, while the rest of Carroll County would be moved into CD 2.
Political maps for federal, state and county offices are redone every 10 years following the census. Right now, CD 1 is served by U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-Manchester) and CD 2 by Ann McLane Kuster (D-Concord).
Redrawn maps would affect the 2022 election.
Currently, the 2nd Congressional District covers most of western New Hampshire. It includes all of Coos, Cheshire and Sullivan counties; Center Harbor in Belknap County; all of Grafton County, except Campton; all of Hillsborough County, except Bedford, Goffstown, Manchester and Merrimack; all of Merrimack County, except Hooksett; and the towns of Atkinson, Deerfield, Northwood, Salem, and Windham in Rockingham County.
Cities in the 2nd District include Berlin, Concord, Keene and Nashua.
Meanwhile, the 1st District includes the rest of Belknap County; all of Carroll County; the town of Campton in Grafton County; Bedford, Goffstown, Manchester and Merrimack in Hillsborough County; Hooksett in Merrimack County; all of Rockingham County, except the towns of Atkinson, Deerfield, Northwood, Salem and Windham; and all of Strafford County.
Major cities in the 1st District are Manchester, Laconia and Portsmouth.
Chandler, who served over 30 years in the House, told the Sun on Monday he would be surprised if the Republican plan is the one that’s adopted.
“There are some adjustments to be made, but this is a pretty radical one,” said Chandler.
“I think they have changed too much in my opinion ... I guess they’ve gone each way — made one more Republican, one more Democrat. That’s the goal, I guess. I just don’t think that should be the goal.”
Butler, who served six terms in the House, said the new map favored by Republicans is the very definition of gerrymandering, a word that Merriam-Webster defines as “manipulate the boundaries of (an electoral constituency) so as to favor one party or class.”
An alternative map favored by Democrats would make only a minor change. Only the town of Hampstead was moved from District 1 to 2.
“The history of the current districts shows both districts to be competitive,” sad Butler in an email. “Sometimes, a Republican was elected and sometimes a Democrat. The parties organized, supported their candidates, and then ultimately the electorate chose the winner. That is how democracy is supposed to work. But not if this newly proposed map is adopted. Shameful.”
Another public input hearing was held Tuesday, when Ellen Farnum of Tamworth spoke against the GOP map, saying it “would destroy the competitive congressional districts in our state.
“Both District 1 and District 2 have historically swung between Republican representation and Democratic representation. This has been a good thing,” she said. “The map created by Republicans would not only transfer 75 towns in the state to a new district but would create two highly partisan, clearly gerrymandered districts.”
The committee has a Nov. 18 deadline to finalize a proposal. Chandler said he believes the Legislature will debate the maps in January and the governor will receive it in February.
Testimony on the maps can be submitted at this website: gencourt.state.nh.us/remotecommittee/redistricting.
