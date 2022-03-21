CONCORD — Masks in school remain a hot topic at the state level.
House Bill 1131, sponsored by Republican state Reps. Kenneth Weyler of Kingston and Melissa Blaek of Hillsborough, “prohibits school boards and other public education agencies from adopting, enforcing or implementing a policy that requires students or members of the public to wear a facial covering.”
Supporters of the bill say masking should be a parental choice, while some opponents said “it robs communities of local control.”
The bill narrowly passed the House 166-157 on March 15.
The Carroll County delegation opposed the bill 7-5, with three members excused from voting.
Local reps voting for the bill were Lino Avellani (R-Sanbornville), Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro), John MacDonald (R-Wolfeboro), Bill Nelson (R-Brookfield) and Karen Umberger (R-Conway). Voting against were Tom Buco (D-Conway), Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett), Brodie Deshaies (R-Wolfeboro), Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom), William Marsh (D-Brookfield), Chris McAleer (D-Jackson) and Steve Woodcock (D-Conway).
Excused were Reps. Karel Crawford (R-Moultonborough), Mark McConkey (R-Freedom) and Jonathan Smith (R-Ossipee).
Weyler stepped down as chair of the House Finance and Joint Legislative Fiscal committees in early October after Gov. Chris Sununu complained he was spreading COVID-19 misinformation. He had shared a report that included claims that the vaccine “contained live creatures with tentacles and technology to control thoughts.”
Umberger replaced Weyler as chair of those committees.
“HB 1131 is a bad bill and was passed by the Republicans on a nearly complete party-line vote,” Knirk said March 17.
“It is bad public health policy to place such a prohibition into statute as it ties the hands of our public health experts who need the flexibility to be able to respond in real-time to communicable diseases.”
He added: “There may be times when (masks) are needed as what we just went through with COVID.”
Woodcock, a former assistant principal at Kennett High, believes the bill is potentially dangerous.
“This is just another one of many bills created by the Free Stater/Republican Party movement to dismantle public education,” he said.
“This is an anti-mask bill plain and simple, but its impact has far more severe consequences than just wearing or not wearing a facial covering,” he said.
“First, the bill eliminates local control by the school board and superintendent to make decisions based on the local health and safety needs
of the students. Second, it also provides the option for persons claiming to be aggrieved to initiate civil action against the school, school district, school board and teachers,” he said.
Woodcock said the civil option puts teachers in a Catch-22 bind. “If the teacher follows the directive of the superintendent to enforce masking and then a suit is filed, the teacher can be brought up before the state board of education for disciplinary action for a violation of the Code of Conduct,” he said.
“As explained on the floor of the House a teacher is damned if they do and damned if they don’t.”
However, Umberger believes the public should have a choice about masking.
“I believe it’s a personal decision,” she told the Sun last Friday on her way back from Concord.
“I wear a mask when I feel it is the right thing to do, and I don’t wear one when I don’t feel it is necessary. I think we all make our own decisions.”
Umberger said she is not anti-vaccine. “I’ve gotten all (three rounds) of the (COVID) vaccine,” she said.
Knirk, a retired surgeon, said: “HB 1131 prohibits mask-wearing no matter what disease we are facing and no matter how bad it is or what is recommended by public health experts.
“Statutes take time to change, and responses to public health need to be nimble and not restricted by statute,” Knirk said.
He added: “This is just another example of how misinformation has permeated the N.H. House as well with radical Republican legislation fueled by conspiracy theories from online blogs and social media posts rather than sound science and proven data.”
Knirk and Woodcock both praised SAU 9 for its handling of the pandemic over the past two years.
“In the valley these past two years, SAU 9 did a great job, in my opinion ... As we review the results of SAU 9 and their advisory team’s decisions making it is clear that our students and valley were well served,” Woodcock said.
SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard hopes the bill won’t become law.
“It seems like a complete 180 from how things have gone the all the way through the pandemic,” he said by phone on March 17.
“For a body who has constantly advocated for decisions to be made through local control, this seems counter to that.”
Richard added: “It’s confusing what the rules are. Are we allowed to make decisions or is it someone else? What do we do if DHHS (Department of Health and Human Services) says we need to do this? We’ve trusted the science, and I think we need to continue to do so.”
