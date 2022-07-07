WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan recognized Peter Gagne of Bartlett as June’s Granite Stater of the Month.
Gagne owns the Saco River Tubing Center and this summer is spearheading the second “Paddle for a Cause” campaign to raise money for and awareness of local Mount Washington Valley organizations. In addition, on every trip on the river, Saco River Tubing employees speak to guests about respecting wildlife and minimizing any negative impact to the ecosystems while on the water.
Hassan launched the “Granite Stater of the Month” initiative in 2017 to recognize outstanding New Hampshire citizens who go above and beyond to help their neighbors and make their communities stronger.
To nominate a citizen to be a “Granite Stater of the Month,” constituents can complete the nomination form online at hassan.senate.gov/about/granite-stater-of-the-month.
Hassan’s statement for the Congressional Record goes as follows:
"I am honored to recognize Pete Gagne of Conway as June’s Granite Stater of the Month. Pete is the owner of the Saco River Tubing Center, and this summer he is spearheading the second “Paddle for a Cause” campaign to raise money for, and lift up, local Mount Washington Valley organizations.
"Every Wednesday during the 11-week campaign, a portion of every tube, kayak, and rental sale from that day is donated to that week’s chosen nonprofit. This year’s organizations work on issues such as nature conservation, food insecurity, affordable housing, and service dogs for people with disabilities. Visitors can also pay extra to bring their dogs with them on river expeditions, with all proceeds going to the Conway Area Humane Society. Last year, Saco River Tubing donated over $3,500.
"The 'Paddle for a Cause' program provides much-needed funds to local organizations that are a vital part of the Mount Washington Valley community, and helps Granite Staters and tourists alike learn more about all that the vibrant Mount Washington Valley community has to offer.
"In addition to fundraising and raising awareness about local organizations, the campaign has an educational component on nature conservation. This is especially important in New Hampshire, since the Granite State is home to many beautiful natural treasures. During every trip on the river, Saco River Tubing employees speak to guests about respecting wildlife and minimizing any negative impact to the ecosystems while on the water.
"This is particularly important given the influx in visitors that started when Granite Staters and tourists alike were looking for more outdoor activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Pete’s 'Paddle for a Cause' not only gives back to the community through fundraising, but also educates people on taking care of our natural resources. Pete exemplifies the Granite State spirit of dedication to community, and I commend him for bringing people together to support critical causes. I know that his initiative will have lasting, positive effects for the Mount Washington Valley, and the entire state."
