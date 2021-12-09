CONWAY — When it comes to serving on the North Conway Fire Department, Dale Hamilton is like the Energizer Bunny — he’s still going.
Hamilton, 85, has been a member of the department for 59 years. He’s served under five chiefs along the way and witnessed the station go from what was considered state-of-the-art in 1963 to the new station that opened May 22.
“I love it,” Hamilton said, seated in Chief Pat Preece’s office in North Conway Village on Tuesday morning. “I loved it when I first joined, and that love has only grown stronger over the years. Everyone here is family; they’re special.”
“Dale is awesome,” said Preece. “He’s got a lot of history and knowledge about the department and town.”
Hamilton was born and raised in North Conway. His mom, Esther, and dad, Carol, were part of the first class to graduate from Kennett High School in 1924.
“We moved around a lot, but we stayed in the village,” Hamilton said. “We used to live on Birch Street, which is now Ash Street. My mom took tickets at the movie theater (on Main Street in the village), and my dad worked at Mount Cranmore for 30-plus years.”
While none of Hamilton’s family at the time served on the fire department — his grandson Ryan McDonald is now a member — he always has had a fascination for firefighting.
“Everett Giles (a second deputy chief in 1963) said to me, ‘If you’re going to keep coming to these fires, you might as well join the department,’ so I did,” Hamilton said, laughing.
On July 3, 1963, Hamilton filled out his application to join the department. On Aug. 5, 1963, the membership voted him in
Hamilton, who lives on Sunset Hill in North Conway with wife Jean (married 62 years), said he has worked as a cook at the Waffle Shop (where the Christmas Loft now is in North Conway) and at Cranmore, and went from the skiing department into maintenance at the former Carroll Reed Ski Shops (now where Olympia Sports is located in North Conway Village) for over 20 years.
Asked Hamilton could remember his first fire call, Preece said, with a grin, “Let’s get this straight, your first fire call when you were a member of the fire department or if you were just a hose jockey?”
“I remember when the Birchmont Inn burned down (in February 1970, where the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort is currently located),” Hamilton said. According to Janet Hounsell’s book, “Conway, New Hampshire 1765-1997,” the cause of the fire was never determined and Robert Knapp (owner of the property), and his family along with 22 guests all escaped the “spectacular fire.”
Hamilton, who has been Badge No. 21 (Preece is No. 1) since he started, said he was assigned to Engine 3 when he first joined but eventually moved on to the ladder truck.
Hamilton added: “The ladder truck was the one that Harvey Gibson (founder of Cranmore Mountain Resort who bought the Eastern Slope Inn in 1937) donated to the fire station.”
Engine 3 did not have a cab and was open to the elements, and firefighters had to ride standing on the tail of the engine to and from calls.
Hamilton has worked under five different chiefs — Ray Lowd, Clyde Merrill, Wayne Derouin, David Halpin and Preece.
“That’s the best one, right over there,” he said, pointing to Preece. “He’s got great people skills — he’s No. 1.”
“You don’t have to say it because I’m in the room,” Preece told him, smiling.
Hamilton said there have been many favorite moments but he enjoys the annual oyster stew night every winter.
“I’ve never missed one,” he said. “And I’ve never had an oyster in my life but I go to the party every year. I never had any desire to eat an oyster and I’ve never had a lobster. I was brought up during the Second World War and we had the ration cards and all that stuff, we just ate basic stuff.”
“This is what he does best,” teased Preece, who will celebrate 20 years at the helm in April (and has been with the department since 1987), pulling up two photographs on his computer, one showing Hamilton asleep on a sofa with a dog on his chest and another of him playing pool.
“When the North Conway Community Center was built (in 1950), I played the first game of pool on the table in there,” said Hamilton.
Hamilton moved from the ladder truck to his current duty as the department’s dispatcher in the early 1992, taking over from the late Buster Morrill (a member for 31 years). He is also the department’s clerk, signing every application from future firefighters.
“I came in here with Kris Cluff (who worked in dispatch for 20 years); she’s the one who got me doing dispatch.”
“It wasn’t that big of a switch,” he said. “I could sit quietly and didn’t have to go out and drag hose or climb ladders. Chris always did the writing of the paperwork, and I did the talking on the radio until she left and then I did both.”
While the new fire station was being built, the department took up residency on Seavey Street.
“My desk was under the stairs, which led up to Pat’s office,” Hamilton said. “I was tucked underneath.”
Anyone who has a scanner has heard Hamilton over the airwaves making sure things run smoothly and “all the dots are connected.”
With the COVID pandemic, Hamilton has been sidelined from responding to every call.
“I’m waiting now for surgery on the ticker,” he said, pointing at his heart. “A valve on one side of it is all caught up with calcium or whatever they call it. They wouldn’t do that until I had some teeth taken out that had broken off (due to the risk of infection), I had eight of them pulled. They said I wasn’t critical and I said maybe I’d like to be able to breathe a little bit better.”
Hamilton added: “I had a cousin on Chebeague Island (in Maine) who lived to be 105. I’m running for that. I want to match him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.